UPDATE 1-Rosneft's Sechin: We'll follow government orders on output freeze

VERONA, Italy, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the chairman of Russian oil giant Rosneft, said on Thursday the company will carry out whatever instructions it is given by the Russian government regarding a freeze on oil output.

"Rosneft is going to carry out any instructions from the Russian Federation's Energy Ministry," Sechin told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference in Italy. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)