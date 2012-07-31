FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police seized documents at Barclays Milan office in Euribor probe-sources
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Police seized documents at Barclays Milan office in Euribor probe-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARI, Italy, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian police seized documents at the Milan offices of Barclays last week as part of an Italian probe into possible manipulation of Euribor, the euro-priced counterpart of scandal-hit Libor bank-to-bank lending rates, two judicial sources said on Tuesday.

The search was ordered by prosecutors in the southern city of Trani who have opened a criminal probe into the possible Euribor manipulation following complaints filed by two consumer groups, Adusbef and Federconsumatori.

In a joint statement, the consumer groups said documents, computer material and emails were seized at Barclays Milan offices “with the aim of looking for evidence that Barclays also manipulated Euribor, as it did with Libor, with a negative impact on mortgage rates paid by Italians.”

Barclays in Italy was not immediately available for comment.

