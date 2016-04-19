UPDATE 1-Italy opts for long duration again

(Adds background)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy is seeking to raise more long-dated debt, just over two months after it priced a record-breaking 30-year benchmark and with the ink barely dried on the country’s latest rescue package for its banking sector.

The sovereign opened books on a 20-year benchmark on Tuesday on expectations that a strong bid for duration in the market will trump concerns around its struggling banking sector.

Italy announced the creation of a new fund that will help recapitalise the country’s weakest banks just over a week ago as it tries to draw a line under its lenders’ non-performing loans.

With the European Central Bank’s stimulus measures pushing yields to record lows across the eurozone, investors have been moving along the curve to meet their return targets.

Italy itself priced a 9bn 30-year note in February, its largest ever bond via syndication. That bond’s yield has fallen 18bp from reoffer to 2.57% on Tuesday morning, according to Tradeweb.

Last week, France priced a 20-year and a 50-year dual-tranche deal, generating over 12.5bn of demand for the 20-year tranche and 6.75bn of orders for the 50 year.

Italy’s September 2036 bond comes in a month when there are record levels of redemptions and when the ECB has increased asset purchases by 20bn a month to 80bn.

“It feels like January at the moment; it’s a perfect storm of factors making for an extremely conducive environment,” one SSA syndicate official told IFR last week.

“I think people are right to be concerned that tighter spreads and political events such as Brexit and Spanish elections could disrupt the market in the months to come. This really is the window to take,” he said.

Italy has set initial pricing thoughts of low 40s over the 1.65% March 2032 BTPs, according to a lead.

The issuer is taking indications of interest, and the deal is expected to price later today, said the lead.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and UniCredit are lead managers.

Italy is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+/AL. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)