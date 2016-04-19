Italy to price Sep 2036 bond at BTPs plus 39bp

LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy is set to price a September 2036 syndicated euro bond at 39bp over the 1.65% March 2032 BTP, according to a lead.

Orders for the Italy 20-year bond are in excess of 17bn, including 1.95bn of joint lead manager interest, said the lead.

Earlier, the sovereign set initial price thoughts of low 40s over the reference BTP, before opening books at 40bp area over.

The deal is expected to price later today via Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and UniCredit.

Italy is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+/AL. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)