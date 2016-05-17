Political risk in Italy to come back into focus

LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Italy’s short and medium-term stability will be at risk later this year if the peripheral eurozone nation fails to push through constitutional reform aimed at simplifying policy making, market participants said.

Political risk in Italy has not been on the market’s agenda in recent times, but this could change in the lead up to a crucial October referendum on reducing the size and influence of the Senate, analysts at Deutsche Bank have said.

The referendum is the latest addition to a potent cocktail of political risks that have been a dominating feature of Europe’s landscape in recent months.

A failure to vote through the reforms would bring the government’s position into question and compromise Italy’s ability to put reforms in place for the foreseeable future.

“Growth would likely remain unsatisfactory and the country would become vulnerable to shocks above all when the ECB QE programme terminates,” the Deutsche analysts said in a note.

“Hence, the Senate reform is essential for the short-term and the medium-term stability of Italy.”

Political risk in Italy has largely not been reflected in its bond curve in recent times.

Despite a spate of headlines in January over the excessive bad loans permeating through the country’s banking system, the Italian sovereign was able to print a 9bn 30-year bond in early February, its largest ever syndicated issue.

After a brief spike in yields, Italy 2% Dec 2025s settled from February onwards, helped by the European Central Bank’s easing, and were bid at 1.47% on Tuesday, in 9bp from the start of the year.

Political issues elsewhere in the region - particularly in Spain, where there has been no government since the December elections - meant Italy was in the “unusual position of being the stable member of peripheral Europe”, as one banker put it.

Therefore if perception of political risk worsens, there could be consequences for the Italian government curve.

“It’s a risk event that I think people will pay attention to closer to the time,” said Andrew Mulliner, a fixed-income portfolio manager at fund manager Henderson. “It’s important because it means [Italian prime minister] Renzi has the power to push through reforms.”

“It’s all going to be tied to the Brexit referendum and what impact that will have on euroscepticism across Europe and on voting intentions - I expect volatility to rise in coming months depending on events,” he said.

Opinion polls at the start of the year suggested that the Senate reform was popular, but increasingly the referendum has become associated with prime minister Renzi and his Partito Democratico (PD) party, which has decreased in popularity in recent times.

Italy came out of a three-year recession in the first quarter of this year, but the Deutsche Bank analysts expect the country to grow 1.1% in 2015 and in 2016, below the euro area average.

Institutional reforms are as important as growth-enhancing policies for continued improvement in the Italian economy, the analysts said. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)