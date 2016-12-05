FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Italy 5-yr CDS at three-year high after referendum vote
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 9 months ago

Italy 5-yr CDS at three-year high after referendum vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian debt insurance costs surged on Monday after a resounding defeat for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in a referendum threatened to tip the euro zone's third-biggest economy into political turmoil.

Five-year Italian credit default swaps rose nine basis points from Friday's close to 180 bps, their highest since December 2013, according to data from Markit.

Renzi has said he will resign and this may open the door to early elections next year and the possibility of an anti-euro party, the 5-Star Movement, gaining power. The "No" vote, which also deals a blow to Italy's fragile banking sector, sparked a selloff in the country's stocks and bonds. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.