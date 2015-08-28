Exor H1 profit soars 162 pct boosted by assets sales

MILAN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy’s Agnelli family on Friday reported a 162 percent rise in first-half profit, boosted by asset sales and higher proceeds from units.

The company, which became the largest shareholder in The Economist this month and also struck a deal to buy reinsurer PartnerRe, said its net asset value stood at 12.9 billion euros at the end of June, compared with 13.3 billion euros three months earlier.

Exor controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , among other holdings, but has been investing to diversify its portfolio away from the capital intensive and cyclical automotive business.

Earlier this month, the holding group signed a deal to buy Bermuda-based PartnerRe for $6.9 billion, trumping a rival bid and ending a drawn-out battle for the reinsurer.

A week later it increased its stake in The Economist Group to 43.4 percent from 4.7 percent by buying shares from Britain’s Pearson PSON.L for 287 million pounds ($447 million). (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)