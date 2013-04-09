Italy - Factors to watch on April 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALY DEBT

Italy’s public debt will rise by at least three percentage points over the next two years due to government plans to pay some 40 billion euros of debts owed by the state to private suppliers, its economy minister said.

ITALIAN ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January and February wage inflation data at 0800 GMT.

The Bank of Italy releases February data on bank deposits and February statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

A long stalemate since Italy’s inconclusive election has left government departments in Rome becalmed until a new administration arrives and powerless to respond to increasingly desperate calls for action from business leaders.

FIAT

Fiat holds AGM at 0900 GMT.

MEDIOBANCA, RCS MEDIAGROUP

Bank board meets on RCS MediaGroup capital hike at 1300 GMT.

The shareholder pact controlling debt-ridden publisher RCS is not expcted to be dissolved ahead of time, RCS investor Giampiero Pesenti said on Monday.

Axel Springer declined to comment on Monday on speculation it could be interested in RCS.

* ENEL

Enel is looking to expand in Latin America to help raise revenues to fight a recession in its core market Italy, CEO Fulvio Conti told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

GENERALI

Europe’s third-biggest insurer has moved closer to selling its U.S. life reinsurance unit as it shortlisted two among a large number of bidders, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

IMPREGILO

Motorway company ASTM has decided to tender almost all of its 29.9 percent stake in Impregilo to a bid launched by Salini, drawing a line under a long fight to control Italy’s biggest builder.

* CARIGE

The bank was forced to pay 66 million euros to close a tax dispute with the state, Corriere della Sera said quoting the bank’s annual accounts.

UBI BANCA

Norges Bank said on Monday it had raised its stake in the bank to 2.02 percent, against 1.97 percent held previously.

* BOTTEGA VENETA

Fashion house Bottega Veneta, controlled by Italian luxury brand Gucci, expects to beat the 8 percent forecast growth for the global luxury goods industry, its CEO Marco Bizzarri told the Financial Times in an interview.

