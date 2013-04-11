Italy - Factors to watch on April 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

Italy’s centre-left alliance showed new signs of division on Wednesday after the chief rival to Democratic Party leader Pier Luigi Bersani denounced the party hierarchy as efforts to form a government enter a critical phase.

ITALIAN ECONOMY

Reuters to publish Q1 quarterly poll on Italian economy at 1220 GMT.

Italy’s caretaker government on Wednesday sharply hiked its targets for public debt this year and next despite waves of austerity measures, and said there was now room for less restrictive fiscal policy.

An economic planning document (DEF) published by Mario Monti’s outgoing technocrat cabinet forecast that the debt, which hit an all-time high of 127 percent of output last year, would rise further to 130.4 percent in 2013.

Italy will see a recovery in the second half of 2013, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Wednesday, though market analysts increasingly predict the slump will continue for most of the year.

ITALIAN DEBT

Treasury sells 1.0-1.5 billion euros of Euribor-linked floating rate bonds, 3.0-4.0 billion euros of new three-year BTPs, fixed rate bonds and 1.5-2.0 billion euros of 15-year BTPs. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia board meets. Chairman Franco Bernabe is likely to win a green light from the board to deepen talks with a Hong Kong-based conglomerate said to be targeting 29.9 percent of the Italian group, sources familiar with the situation said.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher will present both 2012 results and its business plan for 2013-2015 on April 15, the company said on Wednesday.

Italmobiliare, which owns a 7.7 percent stake in RCS Mediagroup, has not yet decide whether to subscribe the capital increase the publisher is due to launch next summer.

AUTOGRILL Italy’s retailing group said on Wednesday its board could examine a proposal to separate its food and beverage business from its travel retail operations in May.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................