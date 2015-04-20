Italy - Factors to watch on April 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

As many as 700 migrants were feared dead on Sunday after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean, raising pressure on Europe to face down anti-immigrant bias and find money for support as turmoil in Libya and the Middle East worsens the crisis.

ECONOMY

Euro zone deputy finance ministers will meet midweek ahead of a Eurogroup finance ministers’ gathering two days later, a Greek government official told Reuters, as Athens and its creditors continue to seek a deal on reforms to unlock aid.

COMPANIES * FINMECCANICA

The Italian defence group has put on hold a plan to sell its stake in missile manufacturer MBDA, daily Corriere reported on Monday.

* ENEL GREEN POWER

The energy company has started talks with infrastructure fund F2i to put together their solar power assets in a new company open to combinations with other firms, Corriere reported on Monday.

* BANCA CARIGE

Italian entrepreneur Gabriele Volpi plans to increase its stake in the bank to 5 percent from a current holding of 2 percent, daily Il Secolo XIX reported on Monday.

ENI

The oil and gas major is interested in returning to Iran should Western sanctions be lifted and Tehran offer production-sharing contracts, CEO Claudio Descalzi told Financial Times on Sunday.

Descalzi also said that he was concerned about Libya, but added he did not see the security situation deteriorating to the point at which the group would have to shut down production.

UNICREDIT, INTESA

Italy’s biggest bank by assets is close to signing a deal with Spain’s Santander to combine their asset management businesses, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Saturday.

Italy’s top two banks will pool loans worth 1 billion euros in a vehicle controlled by U.S. private equity fund KKR, launching an innovative project to tackle soured debts.

The lender presents initiative “UniCredit 4 Tourism” with CEO Federico Ghizzoni, Culture and Tourism Minister Dario Franceschini.

BPER, UBI BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE

Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna (BPER) is looking at merging with an equal or smaller rival, its CEO said on Saturday, ruling out a tie-up with a larger cooperative bank such as UBI Banca or Banco Popolare.

* BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

There have been initial talks between the two cooperative banks to study a merger that would create Italy’s third-largest lender, Corriere reported on Monday.

BANCA CARIGE, BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA FINNAT

Banca Finnat and Banco Popolare are left in the race to buy the private banking unit of Genoa-based Carige after two bidders dropped out, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

VENETO BANCA

Saturday’s annual general shareholder meeting has opened a new season during which the cooperative bank will be ready to seize potential growth opportunities, Veneto Banca’s chairman Francesco Favotto said after the AGM.

The cooperative lender is exploring all options, including a merger with a listed or an unlisted rival, Favotto was quoted as saying during the AGM by Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The bank posted a 46.9 million euro net income in the first quarter, according to the paper.

PRELIOS

The real estate group is weighing a possible cash call as its losses have reached one third of its capital, daily la Repubblica reported on Sunday.

EXOR

Standard & Poor’s has affirmed the group’s long term rating at ‘BBB+’ and cut the outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’. The ratings decision follows Exor’s announcement of the $6.4 billion all-cash proposal to acquire PartnerRe.

ITALCEMENTI

Standard & Poor’s says it has lowered the company’s long-term rating to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+', outlook stable.

IPO

Italian fitness equipment maker Technogym has picked Mediobanca, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs as global coordinators of its planned initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange, two sources close to the matter said.

MEDIASET

Chairman Fedele Confalonieri attends IULM University new headquarters of school of journalism (1430 GMT).

SOGEFI

Board meeting on Q1 results and annual general meeting (1400 GMT).

TECH-VALUE

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

ZUCCHI

Ordinary and shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI of 0,40 euro per share; CNH INDUSTRIAL 0.20 euro per ordinary share; DE’ LONGHI 0,41 euro per share; MEDIOLANUM of 0.12 euro per share as final dividend (interim of 0.15 euro per share on Nov. 24, 2014); MOLESKINE of 0.033 euro per share, PIAGGIO & C. 0.072 euro per share; PRYSMIAN of 0.42 euro per share; RECORDATI 0.24 euro euro per share as final dividend (interim of 0.26 euro per share on Nov. 17, 2014).

