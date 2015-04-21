Italy - Factors to watch on April 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio speaks before Chamber of Deputies Environment Committee on programme of strategic infrastructure during examination of the government’s Economic and Financial Document (0930 GMT).

ECONOMY

Cabinet expected to meet.

Representatives of Bank of Italy (0730 GMT), state auditor (1130 GMT), statistics bureau (1230 GMT), Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1800 GMT) speak before Senate Budget Committee on the government’s Economic and Financial Document (DEF).

COMPANIES

GENERALI, TELECOM ITALIA

The insurer has sold its 4.3 percent stake in the telecoms group through a number of forward contracts with various maturities, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

Argentina’s authorities are expected to give a green light by June to the sale of Telecom Argentina to Fintech, Il Sole 24 Ore reported quoting local sources. At around the same time, the country’s antitrust authority is expected to approve the liquidation of Telecom Italia’s holding company Telco.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said on Monday its first board meeting since its appointment at the shareholder meeting last week confirmed Fabrizio Viola as CEO.

Marcello Clarich, the chairman of Monte Paschi’s foundation shareholder, told Il Sole 24 Ore the Fondazione Monte Paschi was assessing with its financial adviser whether to buy into the bank’s upcoming cash call to keep its 2.5 percent stake unchanged. Clarich said the foundation had full confidence in the bank’s management and there was no rush to seek a merger.

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Finnat has submitted a binding offer to buy Cesare Ponti, the private banking unit that the Genoa-based lender has put up for sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing news agency Radiocor.

Investor Gabriele Volpi is considering raising its stake in the bank to 5 percent from 2 percent at present, MF said in an unsourced report.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA

Mediaset board member Gina Nieri said on Monday it was premature to talk of the idea of an alliance of the Italian broadcaster with France’s Vivendi while a possible involvement of Telecom Italia as well was for now “science fiction”.

* NOEMALIFE

The healthcare software group announced the start of a 450,000 euro five-year project in West Yorkshire following a commercial accord with Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics.

EI TOWERS

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

