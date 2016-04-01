Italy - Factors to watch on April 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italian Industry Minister Federica Guidi resigned on Thursday over allegations of a conflict of interest after her partner was put under investigation for influence peddling, in an embarrassment for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

GENERAL

Vicenza, “Festival Città Impresa” starts, ends on April 3. Expected attendees include Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Eataly founder Oscar Farinetti, Yoox Net-A-Porter CEO Federico Marchetti.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases March PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases February unemployment data (0800 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases March car sales data (1600 GMT).

March state sector borrowing requirement data.

DEBT

Treasury announces real annual minimum interest rate guaranteed on new BTP Italia linker due April 2024.

COMPANIES (*) MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

The appointment of Flavio Cattaneo as CEO of Telecom Italia has speeded up plans by its top shareholder Vivendi to launch a series of acquisitions to create a European media hub, MF said. Vivendi will seal a deal with Mediaset very soon, probably as early as next week, it said. At first the deal is likely to revolve around pay TV business which could see the French group buy into Mediaset unit Premium, it said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

CEO Flavio Cattaneo, who as Telecom Italia board member had opposed a tie-up with broadband company Metroweb, is now looking to close a deal by mid-April, La Repubblica said.

The issue of a conversion of savings shares could come back onto the table of the new CEO, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige looked set to reject an offer by U.S. fund Apollo for a majority stake after the Italian bank’s biggest investor said on Thursday the proposal does not reflect market values, according to his lawyer.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE

The bank’s board could approve the planned capital increase today (Friday), Corriere della Sera said.

(*) GENERALI

Gabriele Galateri will be confirmed as candidate for chairman at the insurer in the slate of board members that top shareholder Mediobanca will present, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ENI

Five staff at a treatment plant operated by oil major Eni were placed under house arrest on allegations of illegal waste trafficking, the Italian police said on Thursday.

FINECOBANK

Enters FTSE MIB index, while Enel Green Power exits.

ENEL

Start of negotiations of new shares on Milan Stock Exchange (after merger with Enel Green Power).

IPO, COIMA RES IPO-COIM.MI

the IPO of the Italian real estate company ends.

FINCANTIERI

The company reported a full-year net loss of 175 million euros versus a profit of 67 million euros a year ago.

IVS GROUP

Repays senior secured bonds for 250 million euros due 2020, 7.125 percent coupon.

M&A

Financial services company Old Mutual is preparing to sell its Italian wealth management unit as part of a wider plan to break up its business, cut costs and revamp earnings, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

