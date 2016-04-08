Italy - Factors to watch on April 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rome, expected cabinet meeting to discuss the government’s new economic and budget forecasts.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 13.

Italy’s Treasury said it would sell 6 billion euros in BOT bills maturing April 13, 2017 at auction on April 12.

COMPANIES

BANKS

An Italian plan to set up a state-backed fund that would help troubled lenders by buying up bad loans and plug capital shortfalls should be ready by Monday, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday. (*) TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has the resources to increase cash flow and investments without turning to the market for a capital increase, the CEO of top shareholder Vivendi said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

MEDIASET

The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset will examine a deal with French media group Vivendi at a meeting on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said, without giving details.

Asked about a possible deal between Vivendi and Mediaset, the French group’s CEO declined to comment in a newspaper interview. “Our aim is to build a ‘latin’ media group with key telecom partners,” he said.

UNICREDIT, POPOLARE DI VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

Market will react well to Banca Popolare di Vicenza’s 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion) share issue, sole guarantor UniCredit said on Thursday, despite a sell-off in Italian banking stocks.

PRADA

Releases FY results (1100 GMT).

FINMECCANICA

An Italian appeals court sentenced former Finmeccanica chief executive Giuseppe Orsi to four and a half years in prison on Thursday for corruption and falsifying invoices, overturning a previous lower court ruling.

ITALCEMENTI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................