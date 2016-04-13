Italy - Factors to watch on April 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s lower house of parliament passed Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s flagship constitutional reform on Tuesday, opening the way for a referendum later this year needed to give final approval to the law.

Turin, closing session of “Italian-German High Level Dialogue” with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and German President Joachim Gauck (1600 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.0-3.5 billion euros new 0.10 percent BTP bonds due April 15, 2019; 2.250-2.750 billion euros 0.95 percent BTP bonds due March 15, 2023; 1.5-2.0 following two BTP bonds: 3.50 percent due March 1, 2030 and 2.70 percent due March 1, 2047. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

BANKS CRISIS FUND

Italy’s two biggest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo plan to put 1 billion euros each into a fund to shore up the country’s banking sector, a move that put pressure on their shares on Tuesday. (*) There is no risk that European authorities will block a bank fund set up by Italian financial institutions to shore up weaker lenders, Italy’s Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday. (*) In a separate interview, Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi said the vehicle did not increase systemic risk for Italian banks. (*) A second vehicle could be created that would be dedicated only to buying non-performing loans, Il Messaggero said. (*) The bank fund aims to pay a annual yield of 6-7 percent to investors, MF said.

French insurer AXA is interested in considering whether to contribute into the fund set up to shore up Italy’s banks, Frederic de Courtois, head of the company’s Italian operations, said on Tuesday. Any potential contribution would be decided at the next board meeting, he added.

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Telecom Italia has proposed introducing a special bonus scheme for its new chief executive and some key managers should the phone group’s performance exceed targets set out in its latest business plan. (*) A possible agreement with Metroweb to collaborate in broadband rollout is the top priority for newly appointed CEO Flavio Cattaneo who will seek to strike a deal in the short term, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT, EI TOWERS

Another Telecom Italia board meeting will be called before the end of this month to decide on the sale of a stake in tower unit INWIT, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

To avoid having to launch a bid on all of INWIT, EI Towers is considering to initially buy 25-27 percent of INWIT and then have INWIT buy its telecoms towers paying in shares, Il Messaggero said. The second move would lift its stake in INWIT to around 31-32 percent, it added.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

French insurer Axa is a “faithful” partner of Monte dei Paschi and plans to maintain its stake, currently at 3.17 percent, Frederic de Courtois, head of Axa’s Italian operations said. (*) The bank is ready to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans of 220 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA MARCHE, BANCA ETRURIA, CARIFE, CARICHIETI

Chairman Roberto Nicastro speaks before Senate Finance Committee (1230 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

News conference on “SharingIdeas” with CEO Carlo Messina in Turin (0900 GMT).

SAIPEM

The company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of the Toos gas field project in Iran.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

The company said it had granted stock options valid for the subscription of 670,000 ordinary shares at a price of 25.983 euros per share as part of its 2015-25 stock option plan.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

The lender has nominated Giorgio Lener, Alessandro Musaio and Maurizio Paniz as three new directors to its board, replacing three others who left.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

The group resulting from a potential combination of RCS and Cairo could have revenues of 1.3 billion euros in 2017, net profit of 43 million euros and net debt of 250 million euros, Il Messaggero said, citing Cairo’s advisors.

K.R.ENERGY

Presents “Development of 2016-2018 Industrial Plan” (0930 GMT).

TREVI

FY results presentation to analysts (1500 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Annual general meeting (1230 GMT).

RECORDATI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................