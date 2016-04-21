Italy - Factors to watch on April 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

THURSDAY APRIL 21

ECONOMY

Trani, trial over Fitch Ratings’ sovereign downgrade of Italy.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 27. (*) Capping banks’ holdings of government bonds would have more costs than benefits, a paper published by the Bank of Italy said, according to some Italian newspapers.

COMPANIES (*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

The Atlante bank fund is ready to underwrite the capital increase of Banca Popolare di Vicenza even if the lender is not able to list its shares, private fund manager Quaestio Capital Management said on Thursday.

MEDIASET

Mediaset and Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc SKYB.L, have been fined 55.4 million euros by Italy’s antitrust authority for breaching competition laws during the 2014 sale of soccer TV rights, the authority said on Wednesday. (*) The tie-up with Vivendi is not a way for the Berlusconi family to exit the tv business, Marina Berlusconi, chairman of Fininvest told Corriere della Sera.

ENI

Eni said it plans to start drilling activities in Mexico’s Area 1, where it holds 100 percent, next December.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is weighing the possibility to sell its Setefi unit, which manages credit cards and electronic payments, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BPER

Cerberus, Fortress, Anacap and Algebris are among potential buyers for a portfolio of non-performing loans worth 900 million euros put on sale by Banca Popolare dell‘Emila Romagna (BPER), Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank’s top executives will meet the European Central Bank’s officials on April 27, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding Banca Carige’s executives will ask the ECB to postpone an end-May deadline to present a new business plan.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont is upbeat on prospects in Iran after signing a memorandum of understanding this year worth around 2 billion euros, with more in the pipeline, its chief executive said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Fitch Ratings affirmed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-'.

BANCA GENERALI

The asset manager’s board has extended the powers of its managing director Gian Maria Mossa, appointing him head of the group.

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT)

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONE

The insurer will pay up to 40 million euros into Italy bank fund.

TECHNOGYM IPO-TECH.MI

The company said on Wednesday market regulator Consob had approved the prospectus for its IPO.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on preliminary Q1 results.

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

BREMBO

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

EI TOWERS

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

SIAS-SOCIETÀ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

CEMENTIR

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0930 GMT).

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L‘ESPRESSO

Board meeting on Q1 results and annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

