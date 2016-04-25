Italy - Factors to watch on April 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

* Italy’s Atlante bank fund will only invest in banks that have capital ratios below the minimum set by the ECB in its SREP evaluation process, according to a document on the fund’s operating regulations cited in Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL, METROWEB

* Telecom Italia and state-lender CDP are in talks that may result in the Italian phone group buying fibre network firm Metroweb in exchange for a stake in its international wholesale unit Sparkle, two sources close to the matter said on Saturday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker said on Friday it is recalling more than 1.1 million cars and SUVs worldwide because the vehicles may roll away after drivers exit.

BANCA CARIGE, PREMUDA

Pillarstone Italy, owned by U.S private equity firm KKR , will take on the bulk of the debt owed by Italy’s Premuda to a group of banks, in a first move that could make Pillarstone one of the main shareholders of the shipping company.

ENGINEERING

Private equity funds NB Renaissance, Apax VIII said on Friday they had bought 44.3 percent of Italy’s Engineering. They will launch takeover bid on the Italian company at 66 euros per share.

EDISON

*Energy company Edison might return to the stock market in 2018 or 2019, its CEO Marc Benayoun told Corriere della Sera on Sunday. He also said that even if Edison does list its ordinary shares on the market, its controlling company Electricite de France will maintain a stake of above 50 percent.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

* The chairman of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Francesco Venosta, ruled out a merger with neighbour Credito Valtellinese, saying there were “more risks than advantages,” according to Il Sole 24 on Sunday.

Credito Valtellinese CEO Miro Fiordi, on the other hand, urged a joint assessment between the two lenders to see if it would “make sense for the region and create value,” according to Il Sole.

