Italy - Factors to watch on April 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Markit releases March service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in March (0800 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Chamber of Deputies Budget, Transport, Industry committees and Senate V, IX, X committees on list of candidates to renew appointments in public companies (1800 GMT).

COMPANIES

ITALY BANKS

Struggling Italian regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca confirmed on Tuesday the European Central Bank has estimated they have a combined capital shortfall of 6.4 billion euros ($6.8 billion) after stress tests by the regulator last year.

In almost identical statements, the two banks said that the ECB had indicated they both qualified for a so-called precautionary recapitalisation by the state.

(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Popolare di Vicenza said on Wednesday it has sold 6.02 percent of Cattolica Assicurazioni through an accelerated book building at 7.25 euros per share, for a total of 76.125 million euros. The lender now holds 9.05 percent of the insurer.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender has sent out a teaser for a project to create a securitisation special purpose vehicle in which a portfolio of problematic loans worth 1.35 billion euros guaranteed by real estate assets would included, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) UNICREDIT

It is likely that the Libyan Central Bank did not subscribe UniCredit's capital increase and their stake in the lender may have shrunk to 0.7 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing S&P Market Intelligence data.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Deputy chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine hinted at his possible appointment as chairman of the group in a meeting on Monday with Italian minority shareholder group Assogestioni, il Messaggero reported, citing sources.

After rejecting Telecom Italia's appeal against a tender launched by state-owned Infratel for ultrafast broadband rollout in so-called non-economically viable areas, the Lazio administrative court also rejected Fastweb's appeal, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Italian antitrust authority said on Tuesday it was launching a probe into "aggressive telemarketing" practices by Telecom Italian and Vodafone. (*) POSTE ITALIANE

The Kuwait Investment Authority has a 2.06 percent stake in Poste, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing S&P Market Intelligence data.

ATLANTIA

A consortium led by a unit of Allianz is looking to buy a third of the 15 percent stake the Italian infrastructure group is selling in its Italian motorway business, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

AZIMUT

The group said on Tuesday it sees a Q1 net profit of 57-67 million euros, revenues of 198-215 million euros.

PARMALAT

France's Lactalis has not secured the 90 percent stake in Parmalat It needed to press ahead with plans to delist the Italian food company, a filing showed on Tuesday.

ENI

Eni said on Tuesday it had reinstated board member Karina Litvack as member of the major's Controls and Risk Committee. The reinstatement follows a decision by Milan prosecutors to dismiss a case against her for allegations she had defamed the oil major, concluding there was no case to answer. (*) Morgan Stanley cut Eni to "underweight" saying recent outperformance driven by disposals are coming to an end and the focus has gone back to underlying free cash flow.

FINCANTIERI

CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before Chamber of Deputies Industry Committee on 2016-2020 business plan implementation (1300 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

The lender is due to provide answers to the European Central Bank by today, indicating measures to remedy flaws in its lending practices.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

The group said on Tuesday it plans to cut personnel costs by 30 percent by the end of Q2 2019.

Board meeting on FY results.

BFF IPO-BFARM.MI

The banking group said on Wednesday it prices IPO at 4.70 euros per share, giving the group a market capitalisation of 800 million euros.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

EXOR

Board meeting on FY results.

UBI BANCA

Roadshow to celebrate 10 year anniversary (1530 GMT) in Bergamo.

