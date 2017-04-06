The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on April 11.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
French media group Vivendi has told the European Commission
it could "de facto" control Telecom Italia after a shareholder
meeting next month appoints a new board of directors, three
sources close to the matter said.
Telecom Italia bondholders' meeting (1300 GMT)
(*) Vivendi no longer plans to appoint its CEO Arnaud de
Puyfontaine as Telecom Italia chairman to defuse the risk of
having to consolidate Telecom's debt and of a freezing of its
voting rights due to its dominant position, Il Messaggero
reported.
(*) Telecom Italia's top managers will meet Vivendi's Chairman
Vincent Bollore before the presentation of the slates of
candidates for the board of directors, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The
number of board directors will drop to 15 from current 17, the
newspaper added.
(*) BANCA CARIGE
In a letter to the European Central Bank, the lender has
said that its liquidity has increased since last year and it is
now at a safe level, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing sources.
Savings shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).
(*) FINCANTIERI
The French government will decide on Thursday its official
stance on a possible sale of STX France to the Italian
shipbuilder, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) UNICREDIT
Top investor Aabar has terminated a collar option on its
stake in UniCredit, MF reported citing documents.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Car dealers on Wednesday added to concerns about the state
of the U.S. auto industry and how tough any downturn might be if
its six-year recovery has ended.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
CNH Industrial unit said on Wednesday it issued at par $500
million notes due 2022 paying a coupon of 4.375 percent.
POPOLARE DI VICENZA, CATTOLICA
Banca Popolare di Vicenza said insurer Cattolica had
unexpectedly exercised its right to sell its stake in common
insurance joint ventures. It rejected Cattolica's complaint over
Popolare di Vicenza's 2014 capital increase.
(*) MONDADORI
The publisher will continue to invest in Italy and France
with acquisitions and other initiatives, Chairman Marina
Berlusconi told managers in a recent meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported.
AZIMUT HOLDING
Azimut said over 99 percent of its subordinated convertible
bond repurchase had been tendered.
IL SOLE 24 ORE
Italy's Sole 24 Ore said it posted a 2016 net loss of 91.9
million euros and would propose a cash call up to 70 million
euros.
ASTALDI
"Fitter for the future. Strategic update 2017-21" (0900
GMT).
PITECO
Piteco buys controlling stake in American digital payment
and clearing house operator.
BANCO DI SARDEGNA
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
BANCO DESIO
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0800 GMT).
