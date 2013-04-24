Italy - Factors to watch on April 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICAL CRISIS

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano is expected to announce his decision on a new premier on Wednesday, with Giuliano Amato seen as the front-runner for the post of prime minister.

Hopes that a government can be formed quickly gave a further boost to financial markets on Tuesday, with the yield on 10-year Italian government bonds dropping below 4 percent and the spread, or risk premium over German bonds, narrowing further.

Chamber of Deputies due to examine long-term economy and fiscal programme- 0800 GMT.

Istat statistics office releases February retail sales- 0800 GMT.

Assogestioni releases March fund flows data.

ITALIAN DEBT

Italy’s treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros seventh tranche CTZ, zero coupon bonds, maturing on Dec. 31, 2014 and 0.5-0.75 billion euros 26th tranche 15-year BTPei, eurozone index-linked fixed rate bonds, maturing on Sept. 15, 2023. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Annual General Meeting (AGM): Acotel (0730 GMT), Azimut (0900 GMT), Caltagirone (1000 GMT), Centrale Latte Torino (0900 GMT), Engineering (0930 GMT), Eurotech (0700 GMT), Industria & Innovazione (1430 GMT), Isagro (0730 GMT), Mediaset (0800 GMT), Nice (1600 GMT), Prima Industrie (0900 GMT), Saras (0830 GMT), SAT (0900 GMT).

Annual General Meeting (AGM) and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (EGM): Banca Finnat (1300 GMT), Banca Generali (0730 GMT), Elica (0700 GMT), Enel Green Power (1200 GMT), Fullsix (1300 GMT), IMA (0830 GMT), Landi Renzo (0700 GMT), Ratti (1300 GMT).

* POPOLARE MILANO

Three more members of the bank’s supervisory board have resigned, the lender said late on Tuesday.

* SNAM

The gas transport group said on Wednesday it posted an 11.7 percent drop in net profit in the first quarter due to higher financial charges and lower gas volumes.

ENI

The oil company releases first quarter results, followed by conference call (1545 GMT).

SAIPEM

The oil services company holds analysts meeting “Operational Review” (at 1200 GMT) in London; followed by conference call to present industrial plan (1300 GMT).

The company could lose up to 500 million euros ($652 million) in payments due from Algeria because of a probe into allegations that it paid bribes to win contracts there, it said on Tuesday.

SNAM

The pipeline company releases Q1 results before market opening (0530 GMT); followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

FINMECCANICA

The defense group reported on Tuesday a 786 million euro ($1.02 billion) net loss in 2012 mainly because of a goodwill writedown on its U.S. defence electronics unit DRS.

FIAT

The carmaker could secure financing by May for a possible buyout of the rest of Chrysler, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Fiat is in advanced talks with banks, which are expected to conclude next month, on financing to buy the 41.5 percent of Chrysler which is held by VEBA, the United Auto Workers’ retirees’ healthcare trust, the sources said.

