Italy - Factors to watch on April 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, about to begin a sentence for tax fraud, provoked fresh outrage from his political opponents on Saturday by suggesting that Germany did not acknowledge the existence of World War Two concentration camps.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills, maturing on Oct. 31, 2014 (184 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES * UNICREDIT

CEO Federico Ghizzoni told CorrierEconomia on Monday that IPO plans for the group’s banking unit Fineco envisaged listing a 25 to 35 percent stake by the end of July.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Bank of Italy still needs to give its green light to the acquisition by U.S. fund Fintech Advisory and Brazilian bank PTG Pactual of a 6.5 percent stake in the bank from the lender’s foundation shareholder, Il Corriere della Sera said on Saturday. The pact between the three investors will have to be rewritten after Monte Paschi raised the amount of a planned capital increase, it said.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

There are three offers for the insurer’s private banking asset BSI but only two are realistic, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The two offers are from private equities Cinven-Investindustrial and from Julius Baer. The former would see Cinven take 60 percent while the remainder would be split between Investindustrial and Generali, it said. An alternative to a sale could be an IPO, it added.

The number of institutional shareholders, especially international, is on the rise and the group is close to being a public company, Generali chairman Gabriele Galateri told Corriere on Sunday.

ENI

Output at Kazakhstan’s huge Kashagan oilfield may not start until 2016, the Financial Times said on Sunday, citing Kazakhstan’s minister for economy and budget planning.

MEDIASET

Italian broadcaster Mediaset confirmed it had received expressions of interest from foreign players for its pay-TV business - though it gave no names - as media speculation grows a tie-up could be on the horizon.

Spain’s Telefonica is ready to make an offer for the 56 percent stake held by Prisa in Spanish pay-TV Digital Plus, which is 22 percent owned by Telefonica and 22 percent by Mediaset Espana, La Repubblica said on Saturday. Telefonica would involve Mediaset in the offer, it added.

CIR

Austrian utility Verbund, No. 2 shareholder of CIR’s troubled energy unit Sorgenia, has written a letter to the advisor of the unit’s creditor banks asking for sacrifices not just from the shareholders but also from the banks in the debt restructuring of Sorgenia, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday,

AZIMUT

Italian asset manager Azimut is looking to considerably boost its business outside Italy and is currently mulling acquisitions in Asia and Latin America, the company’s CEO told Reuters on Friday.

SARAS

The refiner, partly owned by Russia’s Rosneft, holds its annual shareholder meeting on Monday.

VENETO BANCA

Shareholders at the bank approved a new 11-man board on Saturday, meeting requests from the Bank of Italy.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Shareholders on Saturday approved a capital increase of up to 350 million euros and the allocation of free shares for up to 100 million euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The bank is interested in buying local bank Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara, several newspapers cited the bank’s chairman Gianni Zonin as saying at the lender’s shareholder meeting on Saturday.

ALITALIA

A letter containing the offer of Abu Dhabi based Etihad for Alitalia may not arrive on the table of the Italian flagship carrier on Sunday as some newspapers had said but could require a few more days, La Stampa said on Sunday citing financial sources. The paper said to attract Etihad the government will pass a decree to “liberalise” the Linate airport in Milan and pass rules to curb space for low-cost airlines. * Creditor banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo are ready to consider converting 400 million euros worth of debt into equity, Il Messaggero said on Monday without disclosing its sources. The paper reiterated the government is ready to liberalise routes to and from Milan’s Linate airport, as requested by Etihad.

IPO

The IPO of a minority stake of state-owned ship builder Fincantieri will go ahead in the first half of June in line with what management has previously said, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The government is also working to list air-traffic group Enav by November, it said, adding a straight sale was also an option.

Milan Bourse After Hours trading closed.

Annual general meetings: ACSM-AGAM (0900 GMT), BANCA FINNAT (1300 GMT), DELCLIMA (0700 GMT), ESPRINET (0800 GMT), FULLSIX, GRUPPO GREEN POWER (0900 GMT), HI REAL (0900 GMT), IRCE (0900 GMT), MARR (0730 GMT), OLIDATA (1400 GMT), NICE, PIAGGIO (1230 GMT), POLIGRAFICI PRINTING (0800 GMT), RETELIT (1300 GMT), SOFTEC, TRIBOO MEDIA.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting: DADA (0930 GMT), FULLSIX, INDUSTRIA E INNOVAZIONE (0800 GMT), KI GROUP (1500 GMT), SARAS (1400 GMT).

