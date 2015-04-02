CORRECTED-Italy - Factors to watch on April 2

(Corrects start date of 10-day period in EI Towers/Rai Way item, to April 1 from March 26) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

The Italian government believes a better macroeconomic outlook and lower interest rates have given it leeway to spend some 3 billion more euros, or at least 0.2 percent of GDP, on measures to support growth, two government sources said on Wednesday.

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 19.6 billion euros in March, compared with a deficit of 18.946 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

ISTAT releases Q4 2014 deficit/GDP ratio (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 15.06 percent in March from the same month a year ago to 161,303 vehicles, Italy’s transport ministry said on Wednesday.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil service group said on Wednesday it had signed a joint venture with Nigeria-based Dangote Group to develop business in central and west Africa, confirming what a source had told Reuters.

Parent company ENI will hold a board meeting on Thursday to pick Saipem’s new chief executive and chairman, a market source said.

UBI BANCA, UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO IMI , MONTE PASCHI

Fitch Ratings has cut its long-term issuer default rating (IDR) on Italy’s UBI Banca to reflect deteriorated asset quality but has affirmed ratings on Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE, CERVED INFORMATION GROUP

The mid-sized Italian bank has sold its non-performing loan managing unit Finanziaria San Giacomo to Cerved Credit Management Group (CCMG), a subsidiary of business information group Cerved, for 22 million euros, it said on Wednesday. Creval has also agreed to outsorce to CCMG management of an NPL portfolio representing 85 percent of the total in terms of gross book value. Creval will continue to manage large-ticket NPLs.

YOOX

Shares in Italian online fashion retailer Yoox continued their ascent on Wednesday, gaining more than 30 percent in three days as investors backed its deal to take over UK rival Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal.

EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

EI Towers said on Thursday it would reply within 10 days from April 1 to market regulator Consob’s queries over its bid on rival mast operator Rai Way, the terms of which Consob has suspended. EI Towers, which had conditioned its bid to gaining 67 percent of Rai Way, said it would make a decision on the matter taking into account the fact that Italy’s treasury intends to keep a 51 percent stake.

* ZUCCHI

The household linens group has given EY a mandate to look for an industrial or financial investor that could help it renegotiate its debt with creditor banks, Il Messaggero said quoting news agency Ansa.

TAKEOVERS

Mergers and acquisitions in Italy in the first three months of 2015 has nearly matched the value of such transactions for all of the previous year, with hungry investors encouraged by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s push for reforms.

IPO

Italy’s Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Wednesday met Francesco Caio, chief executive of Poste Italiane, to kick start the process to list the post office later this year, the Treasury said.

A planned stock market listing of Bologna-airport manager SAB will take place by the summer, Il Sole 24 Ore said adding Lazard, Banca IMI and Intermonte were advising local governments that are shareholders in SAB.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................