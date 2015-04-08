Italy - Factors to watch on April 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi promised on Tuesday there would be no new spending cuts or tax increases this year, as he forecast a steady decline in the southern European country’s debt and deficit levels by 2018.

Bank of Italy releases March data on European Central Bank’s funding to Italian banks.

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 13.

COMPANIES

* ENI, ENEL

The Italian government is still considering a reduction of its stake in oil and gas group Eni and may further cut its investment in energy firm Enel, deputy economy minister Enrico Morando told Elementi, a magazine published on the GSE website, in an interview.

* MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

French media conglomerate Vivendi is looking at a possible acquisition of pay-TV group Sky, as one of several options to expand the reach of its own TV group Canal Plus, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* ITALIAN BANKS

The Italian government is in close contact with the European Commission on the Deferred Tax Assets (DTAs) issue, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Rome’s strategy is to propose Brussels some possible changes to how it is taxing banks, it added.

Italy will propose measures to help domestic banks offload some of their bad loans by June, daily MF reported, citing a reform schedule that the government is due to approve on Friday.

* UNICREDIT

A stake of 1.2-1.3 percent in the lender held by sovereign fund Libyan Investment Authority is now in the hands of Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corporation, Corriere della Sera said, citing the bank’s shareholder data.

BANCO POPOLARE

Credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday it had affirmed the bank’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB’ with negative outlook. At the same time, Fitch has cut the lender’s Viability Rating (VR) to ‘bb’ from ‘bb+’ as a result of both a very high level of impaired loans and weak internal capital generation.

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘ETRURIA

The cooperative lender’s writedowns and provisions on bad loans of 621 million euros have led to a 2014 loss of 526 million euros, La Stampa said, citing an assessment by the two special commissioners currently managing the lender.

BANCA IFIS

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0730 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

