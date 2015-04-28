Italy - Factors to watch on April 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Assogestioni releases March fund flows data.

TREASURY

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills (183 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

SAIPEM

Italian oil services group Saipem SPMI.MI on Monday reported stronger than expected first-quarter operating profit thanks to healthier profit margins from new orders.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Chairman Alessandro Profumo attends round-table discussion on “Bank, Mergers and Labour National Contract” (1500 GMT).

SAFILO

The eyewear maker said on Monday its net sales in the first quarter rose 10.6 percent to 324 million euros.

SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS

FINCANTIERI

HERA

IREN

MAIRE TECHNIMONT

RAI WAY

SARAS

SNAI

