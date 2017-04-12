The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
DEBT
Treasury sells 4.0-4.5 billion euros 0.35 percent BTP bonds
due June 15, 2020; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 1.85 percent BTP bonds
due May 15, 2024; 1.5-2.0 billion euros 2.25 percent BTP bonds
due Sept. 1, 2036; 0.5-1.0 billion euros 3.5 percent BTP bonds
due March 1, 2030. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
ECONOMY
Italy on Tuesday approved emergency deficit cuts for this
year, as promised to the European Commission, and said the
economy would continue to grow only modestly this year and next.
(*) Italy is on the road to recovery and it is unthinkable it
could leave the euro, the head of the European Union's executive
arm Jean-Claude Juncker told La Repubblica newspaper on
Wednesday.
Reuters releases quarterly poll on Italian economy (1020
GMT).
COMPANIES
MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
Italy's communications authority is set to decide on April
18 whether stake building by France's Vivendi in Italian
broadcaster Mediaset breaches Italian antitrust regulations, a
source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
(*) MEDIASET, BANCA MEDIOLANUM
Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of former Italian
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi which owns 30 percent of Banca
Mediolanum, said on Wednesday the Bank of Italy had given it 18
months to sell its shares in Banca Mediolanum exceeding 9.99
percent. Fininvest controls Mediaset.
(*) UNICREDIT
The bank, which has old credit lines with airline Alitalia
to the tune of 500 million euros and new ones for 65 million
euros, is ready to convert its loans into equity in return for a
public guarantee on contingent equity and any eventual new
credit lines, La Repubblica said.
BANCO BPM
Banco BPM said on Tuesday 29.25 percent of securities in the
subordinated note buyback of around 640 million euros were
tendered at April 7.
BANCA MONTE DI PASCHI DI SIENA
Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).
BANCA CARIGE
Citi and Credit Suisse, working for the bank as advisors on
a rescue plan though without any formal mandate, have suggested
the lender begin with bond conversion and then proceed with a
capital increase along the lines of Monte dei Paschi, Il
Messaggero said.
ENI
Algeria could change its hydrocarbons law to boost energy
partnerships with foreign firms and draw more investment into
its oil and gas sector, Energy Minister Nourredine Bouterfa said
in a statement on Tuesday.
JUVENTUS
The Turin club beat Spain's Barcellona on Tuesday night in
the quarter a Torino nella partita di andata dei quarti di
finale della Champions League.
FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)
CEO Renato Mazzoncini and European Parliament President
Antonio Tajani attend conference on the reform of the railway
system in Rome (1200 GMT).
PRADA
Releases FY results and holds conference call (1200 GMT).
UBI BANCA
Roadshow to celebrate 10 year anniversary in Bari (1330
GMT).
PIAGGIO
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0900 GMT).
PRYSMIAN
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (1230 GMT).
