The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury sells 4.0-4.5 billion euros 0.35 percent BTP bonds due June 15, 2020; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 1.85 percent BTP bonds due May 15, 2024; 1.5-2.0 billion euros 2.25 percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2036; 0.5-1.0 billion euros 3.5 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2030. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ECONOMY

Italy on Tuesday approved emergency deficit cuts for this year, as promised to the European Commission, and said the economy would continue to grow only modestly this year and next. (*) Italy is on the road to recovery and it is unthinkable it could leave the euro, the head of the European Union's executive arm Jean-Claude Juncker told La Repubblica newspaper on Wednesday.

Reuters releases quarterly poll on Italian economy (1020 GMT).

COMPANIES

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

Italy's communications authority is set to decide on April 18 whether stake building by France's Vivendi in Italian broadcaster Mediaset breaches Italian antitrust regulations, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

(*) MEDIASET, BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi which owns 30 percent of Banca Mediolanum, said on Wednesday the Bank of Italy had given it 18 months to sell its shares in Banca Mediolanum exceeding 9.99 percent. Fininvest controls Mediaset.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank, which has old credit lines with airline Alitalia to the tune of 500 million euros and new ones for 65 million euros, is ready to convert its loans into equity in return for a public guarantee on contingent equity and any eventual new credit lines, La Repubblica said.

BANCO BPM

Banco BPM said on Tuesday 29.25 percent of securities in the subordinated note buyback of around 640 million euros were tendered at April 7.

BANCA MONTE DI PASCHI DI SIENA

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Citi and Credit Suisse, working for the bank as advisors on a rescue plan though without any formal mandate, have suggested the lender begin with bond conversion and then proceed with a capital increase along the lines of Monte dei Paschi, Il Messaggero said.

ENI

Algeria could change its hydrocarbons law to boost energy partnerships with foreign firms and draw more investment into its oil and gas sector, Energy Minister Nourredine Bouterfa said in a statement on Tuesday.

JUVENTUS

The Turin club beat Spain's Barcellona on Tuesday night in the quarter a Torino nella partita di andata dei quarti di finale della Champions League.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

CEO Renato Mazzoncini and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani attend conference on the reform of the railway system in Rome (1200 GMT).

PRADA

Releases FY results and holds conference call (1200 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Roadshow to celebrate 10 year anniversary in Bari (1330 GMT).

PIAGGIO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0900 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (1230 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................