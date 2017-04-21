Italy - Factors to watch on April 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rating agency Fitch revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases February industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would offer 6.0 billion euros in 6-month bills at auction on April 26.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 27.

COMPANIES

(*) SAIPEM

The oil services group confirmed its guidance for the year on Friday after its operating profits in the first quarter fell 21 percent.

ATLANTIA

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT). (*) A potential offer by Atlantia for Spain's Abertis could come for 11 billion euros in cash and 3.7 billion euors in shares, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. Atlantia is said to be seeking around 8 billion euros in financing to help fund the cash-and-stock bid, the paper added.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Orange CEO Stephane Richard said it wasn't the right time to look at entering the Italian market but the company will be watching the developments around Telecom Italian and decide whether it's in its interest to act, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) UNICREDIT, MEDIOBANCA, GENERALI

UniCredit has asked top managers of Mediobanca to rethink the investment bank's strategy, especially with regards to insurer Generali, reported La Stampa, citing indiscretions but without giving details of what changes had been requested. Mediobanca denied receiving a request from UniCredit, the report added.

(*) MEDIASET

If Vivendi sterilized the voting rights for all shares it holds in Mediaset in excess of a 10 percent stake, this could be accepted as an alternative to reducing its holding in the broadcaster to comply with the Italian regulator's request, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

TOD'S

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0900 GMT).

TECHNOGYM

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0800 GMT).

BANCA IFIS

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

SAVE

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

TXT e-SOLUTIONS

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT), followed by presentation to investors and analysts (0930 GMT).

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on Q1 results.

(*) CERVED

The company said late on Thursday its subsidiary had signed an agreement with Barclays under which Cerved will be in charge of managing a mortgage portfolio of around 11.4 billion euros starting from June 2017. This agreement follows the signing of a letter of intent in February.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

State railway company Ferrovie dello Stato holds news conference on 2016 full-year results, with President Gioia Ghezzi, CEO Renato Mazzoncini (1200 GMT). (*) A new company, separating the group's regional business from its high-speed one, will be created in the first months of 2018 and then the company will need a government decree to press ahead with the listing, CEO Renato Mazzoncini said in an interview with La Stampa. He added the group posted sales of 8.9 billion euros in 2016 and a net profit of 772 million euros.

