Italy - Factors to watch on April 25

POLITICS

The Italian and Greek governments are counting on France's likely next president Emmanuel Macron to help them see off populist parties that blame European Union-enforced austerity and open immigration policies for economic and social ills.

ECONOMY

The Italian government said on Monday it was raising taxes on tobacco and gambling and cracking down on evasion of value added tax to help it reduce this year's budget deficit, as demanded by the European Union.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Credit Agricole is in talks with the Bank of Italy and the country's Interbank Deposit Protection Fund to acquire the Cesena, Rimini and San Miniato savings banks, the French institution said on Monday.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

As part of talks around the bank's restructuring plan, the ECB is asking investors - including bank bailout fund Atlante, Treasury-controlled SGA and operators such as doBank and Pimco - to present binding offers for the securitisation of a greater part of the junior tranche of Monte dei Paschi's non-performing loans, Il Messaggero said.

(*) ATLANTIA, ABERTIS

Atlantia is hoping for securing both the CEO and chairman post in the company that could emerge from a potential tie-up with Abertis, Il Sole 24 Ore said, but added that Caixa, the Spanish group's top shareholder, is also eyeing the chairmanship seat in talks over governance between the companies.

The paper also said that despite reports of a possible bid price of 18 euros per share, a valuation closer to 16 euros per share was more realistic.

MF said there is talk of a bid that would be 35 percent in equity and 65 percent in cash at a price of 18 euros per share.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET, VIVENDI

French media giant Vivendi will accelerate acquisitions in video games and advertising this year to allay investor concerns about its strategy, mixed results and poor share performance, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

(*) LUXOTTICA

French eyewear company Essilor, which is in the process of merging with Italian peer Luxottica, reported higher first-quarter revenues and maintained its financial targets.

(*) ENEL

The energy group plans to invest 5.2 billion euros in renewable energy, principally wind and solar power, over the next three years and 0.8 billion euros in fossil fuel generation, CEO Francesco Starace told the Financial Times.

(*) ENI

Libya's National Oil Company has denied the re-opening of the Al Feel field known as the Elephant, MF said.

(*) SAIPEM, FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

Saipem and Ferrovie dello Stato are working on putting together a consortium with other Italian companies to make a bid for the construction of parts of a high speed railway line in Russia, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) IL SOLE 24 ORE

Confindustria is willing to "intervene in the paper's capital increase" the business association's chairman Vincenzo Boccia said, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

ALITALIA

Workers in loss-making Italian airline Alitalia rejected a management restructuring plan to cut jobs and salaries on Monday, betting that the government will be asked to call in an administrator to draft an alternative rescue plan.

The board of Alitalia is meeting on Tuesday to evaluate the vote's outcome.

