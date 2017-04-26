Italy - Factors to watch on April 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Rome, Senate and Chamber of Deputies vote on resolutions to the Economic Financial Document (DEF).

Rome, Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Luigi Federico Signorini speaks before the Chamber of Deputies Foreign Affairs Committee (1315 GMT).

Even before the final outcome of France's presidential race, investors are shifting focus to potentially bigger risks emanating from the euro zone's third biggest economy, Italy.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

(*) ENI

Private equity funds have expressed interest to buy Eni's retail business for gas and power, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday. It is premature to talk about the transaction, the oil and gas major told the newspaper.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (*) The insurer will weigh possible acquisitions if the opportunity arises, its chairman told Il Corriere della Sera on Wednesday. Generali would be happy if a foreign fund were to become one of its core shareholders, the chairman added.

Presentation of "Il Tempo del Leone" with Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola, CEO Philippe Donnet in Trieste (1630 GMT).

(*) ATLANTIA

The infrastructure group will likely decide on Thursday to enter in exclusive talks with Allianz over the sale of a minority stake in Atlantia's motorway unit, Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday. Allianz has offered 2.3 billion euros for the stake, the newspaper said.

Atlantia would decide whether to launch a takeover on Spanish rival Abertis over the next seven days, the newspaper also said.

ALITALIA

Alitalia is preparing for special administration proceedings after workers rejected its latest rescue plan.

The airline said it would "start preparing the procedures provided by law" and a person close to the company said the board would seek shareholder approval to request the appointment of a special administrator.

A shareholder meeting to decide on the next steps will be held on May 2, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. (*) A recent decree allows the State to make 300 million euros in public guarantees available to the carrier, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio told La Stampa in an interview. Delrio added that the government wants to avoid the grounding of Alitalia's flights and that it will grant funds for "the social costs of restructuring" but that financing for lay-off schemes will not be as in the past. The government has no preclusion towards a possible sale to Germany's Lufthansa, but the decision is the shareholders', said Delrio (*) Alitalia will be led by three commissioners in the next months, including its executive chairman Luigi Gubitosi, reported La Repubblica.' (*) The State will have to provide around one billion euros in funding in order to grant liquidity to Alitalia for the next months, Labour minister Giuliano Poletti said in an interview with La Repubblica on Wednesday. This will comprise of both a loan for the carrier and funds for temporary lay-off schemes that the State has to provide by law, added Poletti.

(*) FINCANTIERI

The Italian shipbuilder could finalise the acquisition of STX France by the end of this week, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

CEO Fabrizio Viola attends book presentation in Milan (1630 GMT).

FCA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

SAFILO GROUP

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0800 GMT).

ACEA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

RAI

State broadcaster RAI expected to hold board meeting.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on April 27).

