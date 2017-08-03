Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Politics

Italy began a limited naval mission on Wednesday to help Libya's coastguard curb migrant flows, which have become a source of political friction before national elections expected early next year.

Economy

Paris and Rome should be able to resolve their differences over the sale of a disputed shipyard, Italy's industry minister said on Wednesday, but he hinted that French investors might yet be hurt because of the row.

Markit releases July service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

Companies

Enel

Italy's top utility is working with Morgan Stanley to sell its Fortuna hydroelectric plant in Panama as part of broader disposal plans, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Yoox Net-a-Porter

The online luxury retailer is open to partnerships in new markets, said its CEO Federico Marchetti, whose ultimate dream would be to sell Ferrari cars online.

The group said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 19.5 percent in the first half of the year, to just over 1 billion euros, lifted by its multibrand in-season business.

Telecom Italia

Italy's industry minister wants the government to look into whether French group Vivendi duly informed the prime minister's office of it exercising de facto control over Telecom Italia (TIM).

Poste Italiane

The group will focus on developing its asset- management business, while continuing the restructuring of its mail and parcel service, under a new business plan now being drafted.

The group said on Wednesday operating profit came in at 847 million euros in the first half, flat versus the same period of last year when the group benefited from a capital gain from the sale of a stake in Visa Europe.

Poste, Anima Holding

CEO Matteo Del Fante says "all options are open" when asked about future of the partnership with Anima Holding.

Ferrari

An expansion of Ferrari's line-up into utility vehicles would not compromise the Italian carmaker's exclusive status nor its luxury profit margins, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.

Safilo

The world's second biggest eyewear maker swung into the red in the first half after problems with a new IT system and the end of its Gucci license hurt sales.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, CERVED group

The lender said on Wednesday it reached a deal with banking fund manager Quaestio and Cerved Group for the sale of bad loan platform

Ivs

The Italian vending machine company said on Wednesday it signed an agreement to sell its 36.86 percent stake in France's Espresso Service Proximite to Italian coffee company Luigi Lavazza for 5.5 million euros.

Unicredit

Releases H1 results (0500 GMT), followed by conference call (0700 GMT) and news conference on Q2 results with CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, General Manager Gianni Franco Papa (1000 GMT).

Banca Carige

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1545 GMT).

Mediobanca

Board meeting on FY results; press release on Aug. 4.

Campari Group

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

Tod's

Board meeting on H1 results.

Dobank

Conference call on H1 results (1000 GMT).

Tenaris

Conference call on H1 results (1200 GMT).

Banca Finnat

Board meeting on H1 results.

Banco Desio

Board meeting on H1 results.

Bper Banca

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

Buzzi Unicem

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

Credito Emiliano

Board meeting on H1 results.

Iren

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

Rcs Mediagroup

Board meeting on H1 results.

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Boards meet on H1 results (press release on Aug. 4).

