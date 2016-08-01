Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Sunday ruled out the need for any extraordinary budget measures this year even as concern grows economic growth may fall short of government targets.

Markit/ADACI releases July PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases July car sales data (1600 GMT).

July state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian lender unveiled a plan on Friday to prevent its centuries-old business from being wound up by regulators, a privately funded overhaul that Rome hopes will help stabilise the country's entire banking sector.

Marcello Clarich, president of Monte dei Paschi's 1.49 percent shareholder Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, told Reuters on Saturday the banking foundation would likely subscribe to the cash call only partially.

With the ink barely dry on its bailout plan, Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena faces a Herculean task convincing investors to back a third recapitalisation in as many years and avert a banking crisis that would send shockwaves across Europe.

A tie-up with another bank is a future option for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, but is no longer a necessity, CEO Fabrizio Viola said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. (*) SocGen, Bbva, Commerzbank and other three to five banks could join the consortium already in place for a planned capital increase for Monte dei Paschi, la Repubblica reported on Monday.

(*) MEDIASET

Ties between Vivendi and Italy's Mediaset are not "broken" but nor are they essential to the French media group's strategy as it could find other Italian partners, its chief executive told Les Echos newspaper.

(*) L'ESPRESSO, FIAT CHRYSLER, CIR

EXOR

Carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Italian group CIR and L'espresso said on Monday it signed a framework agreement for the merger of their controlled publishing businesses, following a memorandum of understanding dated March 2.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank said on Friday it would work with European Central Bank supervisors to assess what it needed to do after industry stress tests showed its core capital ratio neared a closely-watched 7 percent threshold under adverse conditions.

BANCO POPOLARE

The bank said on Friday the latest round of stress tests showed it had a CET 1 ratio of 9.05 percent in 2018 under the adverse scenario. The projections do not include the impact of the recently completed 1 billion euro share issue.

Banco Popolare chairman Carlo Fratta Pasini told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday he was ever more confident the hurdles in the way of the planned merger with peer Banca Popolare di Milano can be overcome.

UBI BANCA

The bank said on Friday its fully-loaded CET 1 ratio fell 2.77 percentage points in the stress test's adverse scenario to 8.85 percent.

UBI is focused on achieving its business plan but if the opportunity to create value comes along the bank will not be found wanting, its CEO Victor Massiah said in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said on Friday its CET 1 ratio fell to 10.2 percent in 2018 under the stress test's adverse scenario from 13 percent at the end of 2015.

Asked if Intesa Sanpaolo could be interested in a new cleaned-up Monte dei PAschi, the bank's chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said "the position is still no".

MEDIOBANCA

The bank said on Friday its transitional CET 1 ratio fell to 11.5 percent in 2018 under the stress tests' adverse scenario, from 12.4 percent at end-2015, remaining well above a current SREP requirement of 8.75 percent.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told Corriere della Sera on Saturday the French media group had no intention of taking over Mediaset and was not considering a possible merger of the Italian broadcaster with phone group Telecom Italia.

Ties between Vivendi VIV.PA and Italy's Mediaset MS.MI are not "broken" but nor are they essential to the French media group's strategy as it could find other Italian partners, its chief executive told Les Echos newspaper.

A2A

The regional utility said on Saturday it had agreed with Montenegro a new shareholder pact over local energy company EPCG which gives A2A an option - exercisable by March 31, 2017 - to sell its entire stake to the state for 250 million euros.

ITALCEMENTI

Conference call on H1 results.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi told Milano Finanza on Saturday that talks to sell a stake in Mozambique's gas field were at a "very, very advanced" stage.

PIQUADRO

Trades ex-dividend of 0.04 euro per share.

SNAM

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on H1 results.

SARAS

Board meeting on H1 results (morning), followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

