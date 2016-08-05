Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June industrial output (0800 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in July (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases July data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 10.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

ITALY BANKS

The possibility of public support for an Italian bank should not be ruled out and the depth of the economic crisis the country experienced would warrant such measures, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told Corriere della Sera on Friday.

MEDIOBANCA

The investment bank said on Friday net profit in its financial year ending June 30, 2016 rose 2.5 percent to 604.5 million euros as it posted all-time high revenues of 2.047 billion euros.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

In an interview with la Repubblica the chair of the Single Resolution Board, Elke Koenig, said that hwile she hoped Monte dei Paschi's recapitalisation plan would be successful, a possible resolution of the bank would not have a systemic impact.

(*) UNICREDIT

Investment banks pitching for the bank's capital increase are recommending that a portion of the cash call be offered to new investors, Il Messaggero said. The banks also say the fund-raising should include a convertible bond, it said.

ATLANTIA

The Italian motorway and airport operator said on Thursday revenue rose 3 percent in the first half, meeting analyst expectations, thanks to healthy traffic growth at Italian motorways.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday it is upgrading a probe of more than 8 million air bag inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc after a driver was killed in Canada when an inflator ruptured in a Hyundai vehicle last month. The investigation covers inflators used by General Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Inc.

YOOX-NET-A-PORTER

The luxury online retailer confirmed on Thursday its full-year revenue guidance, seen in the high-teens at constant exchange rates. It posted a 15.8 percent rise in first half revenues, driven by its multi-brand off-season sales.

MEDIASET

Mediaset chief Pier Silvio Berlusconi said the reason given by France's Vivendi to back out of a deal for the acquisition of Mediaset's pay-TV unit "does not hold" and is "laughable", the FT.com reported on Thursday. He also confirmed the broadcaster would seek legal action against Vivendi to protect its interests.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The lender posted a first-half net profit at 70 million euros, down 41 percent from the previous year when the result was helped by a one-off gain from a government bond sale.

Conference call on H1 results (0800 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank said second-quarter net profit rose more than expected to 110 million euros helped by the a sale of government bond BPM carried out immediately after Britons voted to leave the European Union.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said net profit came in at 65 million euros in the first half of the year, down 11 percent from a year earlier. Its CEO said the bank has targets for NPL ratios but there is no particular pressure in reaching them thanks to its strong capital position.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurance company said on Thursday it had exercised its right to withdraw from a partnership agreement with Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI), triggering the possible sale of the insurer's stakes in three joint-ventures.

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

BANCO POPOLARE

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1545 GMT).

ERG

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

IGD

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

GAS PLUS

Conference call on H1 results (0730 GMT).

