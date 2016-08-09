Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases June data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Atlante, the fund set up to rescue Italian banks, has already raised more than the 1.6 billion euros it has pledged to buy part of the bad loan portfolio of troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Moody's continues ratings review of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's ratings, direction of review changed to uncertain.

(*) MEDIOBANCA, GENERALI

Italian media have said that France's Vincent Bollore is aiming to increase his stake in Mediobanca to 22-23 percent from its current level of just over 7 percent, which would in turn increase his influence over insurer Generali. But on Tuesday several dailies noted that Bollore would need a green light from some of Mediobanca's core shareholders in order to raise his stake above 8 percent. It would also require the approval of the Bank of Italy and the Economy Ministry, newspapers said. La Repubblica newspaper added that both the Economy Ministry and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi were "not enthusiastic of the tycoon's latest moves in Italy".

(*)JUVENTUS

French midfielder Paul Pogba has rejoined Manchester United from Italian champions Juventus on a five-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

The Italian club said in a statement that 105 million euros will be paid over two years and that the economic effect for company is positive for about 73 million euros, net of solidarity subsidies and expenses.

(*) MEDIASET, MONDADORI

Marina Berlusconi, chairman of the family holding company that has stakes in broadcaster Mediaset and publisher Mondadori, said the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese consortium makes the group "more solid", il Sole 24 Ore reported.

She says that Mondadori expects "significant growth" in its results, the report added.

(*) TOD'S

A court of State auditors has raised doubt over the length of time required to carry out the restoration works of the Colosseum, funded by Italian luxury group Tod's, several dailies reported.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on H1 results.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................