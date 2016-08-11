Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT) and June foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

UNICREDIT

A filing by market regulator Consob on Wednesday showed that Cassa di Risparmio di Verona foundation held 2.73 percent of Unicredit as of July 1, down from the 3.5 percent stake it held in February 2012.

ENI

An Italian judge lifted a seizure order on the oil major's main domestic production plant on Wednesday, paving the way for the company to restart production.

(*) CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Urbano Cairo has bought more shares in his own group, raising his stake to 49.9 percent and should reach his target of 50 percent plus one share in the next few hours, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday.

JUVENTUS

The soccer club said it finalised an agreement with Cagliari Calcio to sell player Mauricio Isla for 4 million euros.

MIEEMS

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

MASSIMO ZANETTI

Board meeting on H1 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................