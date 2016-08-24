Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 24

MILAN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

GENERAL

A strong earthquake brought down buildings in mountainous central Italy early on Wednesday, trapping residents and sending others fleeing into the streets, with at least six people believed killed.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury will announce details of the sale of 6-month BOT bills that be auctioned on Aug. 29.

The Treasury reiterated on Tuesday it had scrapped the end-August sale of inflation-linked bonds and, in accordance with its 2016 debt guidelines, it would not sell zero-coupon bonds on Aug. 26. Starting from 2016, Italy offers zero-coupon certificates every other month.

COMPANIES (*) UNICREDIT

Poland is not conducting any negotiations with UniCredit regarding a potential buy of its Polish unit Pekao, and any potential deal must be done on market terms, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

The bank is sounding out the market to sell the whole of its asset management unit Pioneer worth around 3 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The banking consortium behind Monte dei Paschi's planned 5 billion euro capital hike led by JPMorgan and Mediobanca is studying a Plan B and is looking for an anchor investor to help reduce the amount of fresh capital being asked the market, La Repubblica said. The market is skeptical on the cash call and some London investors are calling for a controlled bail-in by which all subordinated securities are converted into shares, it said.

The shares of the bank have been removed from the Stoxx Europe 600 Index in its quarterly review, the company running the index said on Wednesday.

MEDIASET

Top shareholder Fininvest said on Tuesday it was seeking 570 million euros in damages from Vivendi after the French media group walked away from an April deal to buy the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit. Fininvest said it had asked a Milan court to force Vivendi to honour the contract and pay damages stemming from the fall in Mediaset's share price. (*) The U.S. TV companies Liberty Media and Discovery are interested in growing in the Italian market while at least two Chinese broadcasters, Phoenix and LeTv, are looking at pay-TV unit Premium, MF said.

(*) GENERALI, UNIPOLSAI

(*) UNIPOL, MONCLER

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario has been removed from the Stoxx Europe 600 Index in its quarterly review, while Moncler has been admitted, the company running the index said on Wednesday.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

Board meeting on H1 preliminary results.

