Italy - Factors to watch on August 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will travel to Iraq on Wednesday, visiting the capital Baghdad and the Kurdish city of Erbil before flying back to Rome the same day, his spokesman said.

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA

Andrea Guerra, chief executive of Italy’s Luxottica LUX.MI, is close to leaving the eyewear group after differences of opinion with founder and chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio, several newspapers said on Wednesday.

ENEL, ENI

The government is mulling the sale of 5 percent of Enel and 4.34 percent of Eni, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

The advisors of Telecom Italia and Vivendi are meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Italian incumbent’s plans to acquire the French group’s Brazilian unit GVT, Il Messaggero said.

* FIAT

Wednesday is the last day for those shareholders who do not agree with the merger with Chrysler to exercise their exit rights.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Requests by investors BTG and Pactual on governance have met with opposition from the foundation that used to be the bank’s top shareholder, Il Messaggero said. The three investors have a governance pact.

