Italy - Factors to watch on August 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy must lower its output growth forecast, its economy minister said, a move which could bring the government into line with most economists who expect little or no growth for the euro zone’s third-largest economy this year.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills (182 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, GVT, GRUPO OI, TELEFONICA, VIVENDI * The board of Spain’s Telefonica will on Wednesday study improving its offer for Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Grupo Oi SA, the Brazilian telecommunications company grappling with swelling debt, hired investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual late on Tuesday to advise on a plan to win control of a larger rival.

Telecom Italia will make a bid valued at roughly 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT, which would leave Vivendi with a 15 to 20 percent stake in the Italian group, said four people familiar with the matter.

Board expected to meet on Tim Brasil-Gvt integration proposal.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Proposals for adjustments to the bank’s dual board governance were approved at the end of July and are now being examined by the Bank of Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Modifications to the bank’s dual board governance system could be examined by the two boards in coming weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ALITALIA

At the end of March the carrier posted a loss of 156 million euros and a debt of 2.3 billion euros, La Stampa said.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: BOLZONI, BRUNELLO CUCINELLI followed by conference call (1600 GMT), CAD IT, DE LONGHI, HERA followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

