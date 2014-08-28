Italy - Factors to watch on August 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Milan, Italian European Presidency, EU General Affairs Council informal meeting starts, ends on August 29.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June retail sales data (0800 GMT); August business confidence data (0900 GMT); July wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4 billion euros new 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2024, 2.5 percent coupon; 1-1.5 billion euros 11th tranche CCTEU bonds due Nov. 15, 2019, 1.629 percent coupon; 2-2.5 billion euros 5th tranche 5-year BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2019, 1.50 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had offered to buy Vivendi’s Brazilian unit GVT in a cash-and-share offer that values the broadband company 7 billion euros ($9.25 billion). Telefonica upped its offer for GVT to 7.45 billion euros.

Vivendi said it received bids for its GVT Brazilian broadband unit from Telecom Italia and Telefonica , and that its supervisory board would examine the offers at a meeting on Thursday.

Brazil’s Grupo Oi SA unveiled plans on Wednesday to take over Telecom Italia’s local mobile unit, in a move sources said was aimed at breaking up the country’s second-biggest wireless carrier and upstaging merger bids by foreign rivals.

Telecom Italia said in a statement that it knew nothing about the move, was not involved in the plans, and saw TIM as a “strategic asset.”

* ENI, ENEL

Italy’s government will put on the block a 5 percent stake in the country’s biggest utility company and a 4 percent stake in the oil and gas major to cash in at least 5 billion euros by the end of the year, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* BANCA CARIGE

Carige banking foundation, the lender’s top shareholder, will not rush to reduce its stake in the bank, its chairman was quoted as saying by Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

BUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian luxury cashmere maker Brunello Cucinelli BCU.MI forecast double-digit growth in earnings and sales both this year and next, after demand for ultra-exclusive products drove its net profit up 18 percent in the first six months.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Foundation holds board meeting (0800 GMT).

SESA

Holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0700 GMT).

Board meetings on H1 results: ALBA PRIVATE EQUITY, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO, BASTOGI, BEST UNION, BIANCAMANO, BRIOSCHI, CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS (preliminary H1 results on July 24) followed by conference call (0930 GMT), CLASS EDITORI, COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA, DEA CAPITAL, DELCLIMA, EL.EN., ELICA followed by conference call (1300 GMT), ESPRINET , EUKEDOS, FERROVIE NORD MILANO, IMMSI, IREN, IVS GROUP, LA DORIA , LANDI RENZO, LVENTURE GROUP, MEDIACONTECH, MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL, MOVIEMAX MEDIA GROUP (also on Q2 results), OLIDATA, PREMUDA, PRIMA INDUSTRIE, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO followed by conference call (1600 GMT), SOL , TBS GROUP, TREVI GROUP, ZUCCHI .

