Italy - Factors to watch on August 4

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 2.2 billion euros in July, compared with a deficit of 1.62 billion euros in July 2014, the Treasury said on Monday.

COMPANIES

Bourse after hours trading closed.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 14.54 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 131,489 vehicles, Italy’s transport ministry said on Monday. * New auto sales in Brazil remained weak in July as rising interest rates and unemployment eroded consumer confidence, contributing to a deepening crisis in the industry responsible for a fifth of the country’s industrial output.

(*) UNICREDIT

Various paper make reference to Sunday’s report in the FT which said that UniCredit is exploring a strategic shake-up of the bank to boost profitability and address investor concerns while he seeks to avoid a cash call. Corriere della Sera dismissed the idea that the lender could be interested in buying Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena or Banca Popolare di Milano. La Stampa adds that the bank could anticipate a review of its industrial plan, now scheduled for October.

The net profit at Bank Pekao SA, Poland’s No.2 lender controlled by UniCredit, fell by a tenth year-on-year in the second quarter, but came in above analysts’ expectations thanks to higher than expected net fee income, the bank’s results showed on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA

The Italian motorway and airport operator said on Monday it expected an improvement in full-year operating results after registering higher traffic through domestic motorways and Rome’s airports in the first half.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi reiterated the company’s commitment to the development of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria in a meeting on Monday with Nigerian president Mohammadu Buhari.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder said on Monday its first-half operating profit rose 12.6 percent to 128.5 million euros, while revenues increased nearly 3 percent. CEO Pietro Salini said the company was looking at possible acquisitions in the United States and would update the market on the process after the summer break.

Salini added he does not exclude the possibility of the company updating its industrial plan to 2017 after positive results in the first half of this year.

(*) PIRELLI

A majority of the tyre maker’s share capital is expected to pass into ChemChina’s hands on Aug. 11, while the tender offer on the remaining shares is seen kicking off on Sept. 7, according to Il Messaggero.

BANCA GENERALI

The company reported net inflows in July of 341 million euros.

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on FY results, statement expected on Aug. 5.

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on H1 results.

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on H1 results.

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

SAFILO

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1615 GMT).

TAMBURI

The company said its first-half net profit fell to 19.7 million euros ($21.57 million) from 21.9 million euros a year ago.

MOLMED

The company said its first-half net loss widened to 11.2 million euros from 9 million a year ago.

ROSS

The company reported a first half net loss of 737,000 euros ($807,531) versus a profit of 106,000 euros a year ago.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

Chairwoman Luisa Todini told Il Sole 24 Ore that the group, which is meant to go public later this year, would likely file its IPO prospectus with the market watchdog next week.

