Italy - Factors to watch on August 7

POLITICS

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Paolo Gentiloni meets Saudi Arabia counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir (1400 GMT); followed by news conference.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases July data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 12.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender on Thursday reported a net profit of 121 million euros ($132.22 million) and an increase in its core capital in the second quarter in a sign its long-running turnaround plan is bearing fruit.

TELECOM ITALIA (*) Core earnings at the Italian phone company fell 16.4 percent in the first half, as 399 million euros ($436 million) in one-off charges to cover for regulatory and legal risks added to lower revenues in key markets Italy and Brazil.

Vivendi’s Chairman Vincent Bollore, who met Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Thursday, wants to be a long-term investor in Telecom Italia and is not seeking to dictate the company’s strategy, according to a source close to the matter.

Italy earmarked 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to help finance an ambitious plan to roll out a modern broadband telecommunications infrastructure, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO, ASTALDI

Spanish Abertis has presented a bid worth around 450 million euros to buy a controlling stake in Italian motorway operator A4 Holding, Il Messaggero daily reported, adding . Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo and builder Astaldi are among the shareholders of A4 Holding.

(*) WORLD DUTY FREE

The travel retailer said in a statement late on Thursday that the acquisition of 50.1 percent of its capital by Dufry would close in the next few days after it received clearance by European authorities.

(*) GENERALI

B&D Holding, the company owned by Italian families Boroli and Drago, has cut its stake in the Italian insurer under 2 percent, according to a regulatory filing published on Thursday.

ERG

Releases H1 results (0600 GMT), followed by conference call (0900 GMT).

Germany’s E.ON on Thursday said it agreed a deal to sell its hydroelectric plants in Italy to ERG for around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion).

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Excluding the impact of a major non-recurring capital gain booked in the comparison period last year, the mid-sized lender on Thursday posted a 69 percent rise in first-half normalised net profit, helped by higher net fees and net interest income and lower operating costs.

The bank hopes to conclude a merger deal with a peer in the short term but any operation would have to wait until after a shareholder meeting next year, Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said.

(*) UNIPOLSAI

The Italian insurer said on Friday first half net profit was 455 million euros, up 27.4 on the same period a year ago.

(*) SARAS

The Italian group reported on Friday second-quarter comparable EBITDA of 252.2 million euros compared with company-provided analyst consensus of 200 million euros.

(*) YOOX

Online fashion retailer Net-A-Porter (NAP) was valued much higher by an independent appraisal requested by its minority shareholders than what Italian peer Yoox SpA has offered for it, according to a copy of the report seen by Reuters. [ID:nL5N10I001}

BANCO POPOLARE

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

TOD‘S

Core earnings at the luxury shoemaker edged up 0.1 percent in the first half of the year as sales growth accelerated in the second quarter after a weak start to 2015.

The company’s chief financial officer added he was confident 2015 sales growth will match consensus estimate of a 5.4 percent rise and full-year EBITDA will reach estimate of around 200 million euros.

PIRELLI

The world’s fifth-largest tyre maker on Thursday reported a 4.8 percent rise in first-half operating profit, marginally above expectations, boosted by higher sales of premium tyres.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said first-half net profit rose 90 percent to 81 million euros.

The bank’s chief executive said a merger of equals with another is a difficult endeavour but it should be possible to find governance solutions to overcome the obstacles, adding Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna will do its utmost to grow in size.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Brazil’s auto industry is likely to recover around the middle of next year, the head of national automakers’ association Anfavea said on Thursday, underscoring the depths of a crisis that has battered global carmakers’ profits and triggered mass layoffs.

PRELIOS

The company said on Thursday its board had approved the spin-off of assets and non-core investment activities for an estimated book net asset value of 226 million euros and about 174 million euros in related senior loans. The assets will be transferred to a special purpose vehicle that foresees the participation of Pirelli, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

GIGLIO GROUP

TV group debuts on AIM segment; listing ceremony (0630 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO

The lender reported a first-half net profit of 6.1 million euros.

ITALMOBILIARE

The company’s first-half net loss widened to 39.2 million euros from 36.8 million the previous year.

(*) AS ROMA

The soccer club said on Thursday it signed agreement with Chelsea F.C. on temporary acquisition until June 30, 2016 of player Mohamed Salah Ghaly. (*) LEONE FILM GROUP

The company said on Thursday that its fully owned subsidiary, Lotus Production Srl, signed an agreement with Medusa, a company of Mediaset group, for production of “Perfetti Sconosciuti”, a new film by Paolo Genovese.

