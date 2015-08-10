Italy - Factors to watch on August 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

OECD releases June composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

The Italian Treasury said on Friday ti would offer 6 billion euros of one-year BOT bills at an auction on Aug. 12.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

TELECOM ITALIA

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has told Vivendi’s chief Vincent Bollore that telecom Italia should invest more in the broadband project and its board should formally approve a plan to connect 100 cities with fiber to the home broadband, La Repubblica said on Saturday.

The 2.2 billion euros just earmarked by the government for the broadband project can rise to 4 billion euros with the contribution of private players, the company CEO, Marco Patuano, said in an interview with Corriere della Sera on Saturday. He said Telecom Italia has already pencilled in 3 billion euros for the broadband network in its business plan to 2017 and will take part in all public tenders for the project.

* INTESA SANPAOLO, ASTALDI

Spain’s Abertis said on Monday it had signed an exclusivity agreement with owners of highway group A4 Holding - including Intesa Sanpaolo and Astaldi - that would result in Abertis eventually taking control of the industrial group. The deal is subject to due diligence and should be finalised by year-end, it added. The company did not provide any financial details.

On Saturday, Il Sole 24 Ore said Abertis, whose proposal beat rival offers from Atlantia, F2i and Macquarie, had offered 450 million euros, while Corriere della Sera said the transaction was worth 1.18 billion euros.

UNIPOLSAI

When the board of the insurer is renewed next year the group will be run by Matteo Laterza, currently director general of the insurance business, CEO Carlo Cimbri told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Saturday.

SAIPEM

Chief Executive Stefano Cao told Corriere della Sera in an interview on Sunday that Iran represents a great opportunity because it needs to renovate its oil infrastructure and “when they’ll be ready to start, we will be there.” Asked whether the company will carry out a 3 billion euro capital increase to cut debt, he said the company was assessing all options. He also said Saipem was negotiating or working on a portfolio of orders of around 31 billion euros, including projects of 5 billion euros which were very close to being formally assigned to the company.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The head of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena foundation shareholder Marcello Clarich told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday the bank was in no hurry to seal a merger given an improvement in its accounts. He also said a foreign partner would be preferable for the lender.

WORLD DUTY FREE

The Benetton family holding Edizione said on Friday the sale of its 50.1 percent stake in travel retail chain World Duty Free to Switzerland’s Dufry had been completed. It also said four new members had been appointed to the board replacing the Benetton’s nominees and the group’s chairman, with Julian Diaz becoming the new chairman of the company.

* EXOR

The investment vehicle of Italy’s Agnelli family and the De Rothschild family are likely to emerge as the largest single shareholders in The Economist Group once Pearson sells its stake in the publisher of The Economist newspaper, the Financial Times said on Monday. Pearson is expected to announce the sale of the stake for around 400 million pound as early as this week. Both Exor and De Rothschilds are expected to receive additional seats on the board of The Economist Group as part of the deal, the paper added.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit said on Friday it had started three months of exclusive talks with Luxemburg-based investment group ABH Holdings (ABHH) about the potential sale of the Italian bank’s Ukraine business in exchange for a minority stake in ABHH.

BANCO POPOLARE

Net profit at Italy’s fourth biggest bank rose to 84.3 million euros ($92 million) in the second quarter from 25 million euros a year ago, helped by lower loan impairments as well as one-off tax benefits.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Conference call on H1 results (0800 GMT).

The lender said on Friday that first half net profit rose 20.6 percent to 119.4 million euros.

BANCO POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The lender said its first-half net profit rose to 97 million euros from 71 million a year ago.

IPOs

The post office should submit a filing for its IPO to market watchdog Consob between Tuesday and Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

