Italy - Factors to watch on August 26

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi vowed on Tuesday to forge ahead with his reform programme despite growing opposition within parliament, saying Italy had to break free of 20 years of inertia and bickering.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends annual “Friendship” forum in Rimini.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros 24-month CTZ bonds due Aug. 30, 2017. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

TERNA

French power grid operator RTE has started work on a new 190 km power interconnection across the Alps to Italy in an effort to ease congestion on the existing lines to the largest importer of French electricity.

TISCALI

The company posted a net loss in the first half of 2 million euros compared to a loss of 5.7 million a year earlier. The board approved the merger with Aria that could be operative by year end.

LUXOTTICA

Leonardo del Vecchio has slightly raised his controlling stake in the Italian eyewear group he founded by buying shares worth 30 million euros on Aug. 21, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. Also board member

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

HERA

Board meeting on H1 results.

(*) IPOs

The expected stock market listing of Italian fashion house Versace could take place at the earliest at the end of next year or else the following year, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report. The luxury group is targeting revenues of 650 million euros this year rising to 800 million euros in 2017.

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

