Italy - Factors to watch on August 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BERLUSCONI RULING

Italy’s supreme court on Thursday upheld a jail sentence against Silvio Berlusconi for tax fraud in a devastating blow to the former prime minister that could throw the country’s fragile coalition government into crisis.

FIAT

Fiat officials meets with trade unions (0800 GMT) in Rome and later with FIOM, another trade union.

ECONOMY

Italy’s July state sector budget deficit was 8.8 billion euros compared to a 1.998 billion euro surplus in July 2012.

COMPANIES

MILAN- Bourse after-hours trading closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: Astaldi, Banca Finnat , Boero Bartolomeo, Buzzi Unicem followed by conference call (1500 GMT), Cobra, ErgyCapital, Gefran (0800 GMT), Industria e Innovazione, Intek Group, Interpump Group , Intesa Sanpaolo followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Marr, Moviemax Media Group, Pininfarina, Tesmec.

Telecom Italia holds conference call on H1 results (1000 GMT).

Tenaris holds conference call on H1 results (1400 GMT).

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s biggest phone group cut on Friday its guidance on 2013 core profits citing the difficult economic situation, tough competition and adverse regulation.

MEDIASET Shares of the broadcaster may be volatile after Italy’s highest court ruled that its controlling shareholder, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, was guilty of the fraudulently purchase of broadcasting rights.

ATLANTIA The Italian motorways group on Thursday reported an 8.7 percent rise in first-half core earnings, as revenues rose thanks to contributions from companies the group bought in Brazil and Chile last year.

ENEL Italy’s biggest utility confirmed its full-year targets on Thursday after its core earnings in the first half fell slightly on ongoing weakness in its traditional power generation business.

SAFILO The Italian sunglasses maker reported second-quarter net profit of 6.7 million euros ($8.87 million) on Thursday, 30 percent lower than last year, largely due to one-off charges largely related to the replacement of its chief executive, announced in June.

FIAT New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 1.9 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 107,514 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Thursday. Fiat’s market share in Italy rose to 29.2 percent in July from 27.4 percent in June.

