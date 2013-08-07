Italy - Factors to watch on August 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s economy shrank less than expected in the second quarter, adding to signs its longest post-war recession is bottoming out, but a simmering political crisis could yet derail the tentative recovery.

ECONOMY

Treasury announces on Wednesday sale of short-term bills with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 12.

Bank of Italy releases July data on European Central Bank’s funding to Italian banks.

COMPANIES

SAIPEM

Italy’s markets watchdog has challenged Saipem’s accounting practices regarding a series of contracts and may force the Italian oil service company to book a charge of 130 million euros ($173.02 million) in its 2012 results.

A former manager of the Italian oil service group, who is at the centre of a bribery probe relating to Algerian gas contracts, has been arrested, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

MONTE PASCHI

The Tuscan lender releases H1 results on Wednesday.

FONDIARIA-SAI

The insurer releases H1 results on Wednesday.

MOLESKINE

Upmarket notebook maker Moleskine expects to increase its capital investment this year to boost growth by expanding its e-commerce and retail business, the company said on Tuesday.

SEAT PG

The Italian directory publisher said on Tuesday its revenues fell by 25 percent in the first half compared with an year ago.

ITALIAN BANKS

The Italian banking association called on the government to safeguard the country’s lenders against unequal treatment when they will fall under the European banking oversight.

TOD‘S

The shoemaker releases results on Wednesday followed by conference call.

ERG

The energy group holds conference call on H1 results on Wednesday.

UNILAND

A court has declared the Bologna-based company bankrupt, Uniland said on Tuesday.

Milan Bourse after-hours trading is closed.

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda in Italian.

