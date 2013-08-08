Italy - Factors to watch on August 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Although he has vowed to fight on, Silvio Berlusconi’s conviction for tax fraud has fuelled speculation that his eldest daughter Marina, head of his $6.6 billion business empire, could take his place as leader of the centre-right in Italy.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases June data on bank deposits and June statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi made a bigger than expected second-quarter loss due to higher writedowns on loans and a sharp drop in interest income, making it harder for Italy’s third-biggest bank to avoid partial nationalisation next year.

TOD‘S

The Italian luxury shoemaker expressed confidence it will meet full-year revenue estimates after it returned to earnings growth in a second quarter boosted by its two key brands and a double-digit sales rise in the Americas and Asia.

BANCA CARIGE

Standard & Poor’s lowered its long-term rating on Italy’s Banca Carige after the majority of the lender’s board members resigned and the Bank of Italy requested accounting changes, the agency said on Wednesday.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Italian insurer Fondiaria-Sai, slated to merge with peer Unipol, said on Wednesday its net profit rose in the first half, boosted by non-life business.

ERG

Italy’s ERG is increasingly upbeat on the outlook for 2013 as the energy group bets on strong growth in its wind power business to boost earnings.

MILAN- Bourse after-hours trading closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: Acotel, Ambienthesis (1300 GMT), Banco di Desio e della Brianza, Biesse, Borgosesia, HI Real, PanariaGroup, Premafin, Saras (press release on Aug. 9), Servizi Italia, Unipol followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

A2A, Milan Mayor Giuliano Pisapia and Brescia Mayor Emilio Delbono meet on governance.

Atlantia holds extraordinary shareholder meeting on merger with Gemina (0800 GMT).

Prelios capital increase ends.

Screen Service holds board meeting on Q3 results.

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda in Italian.

