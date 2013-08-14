Italy - Factors to watch on August 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

President Giorgio Napolitano said on Tuesday a tax fraud conviction against Silvio Berlusconi could not be reversed and issued a stern warning against any attempt to bring down the Italian government over the issue.

Silvio Berlusconi’s oldest daughter Marina, head of his $6.6 billion business empire, on Tuesday flatly dismissed growing speculation that she would replace her father as leader of Italy’s centre-right after his conviction for tax fraud.

ECONOMY

DEBT

The Italian Treasury does not plan to scale back its debt issuance in coming months despite the headway made so far in its funding plans for 2013, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ten-year Bund yields hit their highest for seven weeks on Tuesday after a forecast-beating German business morale survey cemented expectations the euro zone was crawling out of a long recession.

Blackrock has restarted buying Italian debt in the last few weeks which it sees as an “interesting investment”, Rick Rieder, head of Blackrock fixed income, said in an interview in La Repubblica. He said no significant growth was possible in Italy without recapitalising the banks.

COMPANIES

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Fitch has affirmed the insurer’s and its core subsidiaries’ Insurer Financial Strength ratings at ‘A-’ and long-term issuer default ratings at ‘BBB+', with a negative outlook, the agency said on Tuesday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Moody’s has downgraded the deposit ratings of small-sized lender Credito Valtellinese to ‘Ba3/Not-Prime’ from ‘Baa3/Prime-3’, and lowered the bank’s standalone baseline credit assessment to ‘b1’ from ‘ba1’, citing a sharp deterioration in the bank’s profitability and asset quality given low capital levels and a recessionary environment in Italy.

The outlook on the bank’s long-term deposit rating is negative, it added.

ENI

Oil and gas group Eni said on Tuesday it had agreed, following a meeting between its CEO and Mozambique’s president, to pay $400 million tax on the $4.2 billion sale of a gas field stake to China and build the east African country a power station.

* ENEL, ENEL GREEN POWER

The Enel group is investing $190 million to build a new wind farm in Chile, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Its green subsidiary Enel Green Power has kicked off the construction of the wind farm in Taltal in Chile, it said.

M&G CHEMICALS

Italy’s M&G Chemicals is looking to raise about $500 million through a public floatation in Hong Kong in October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the deal.

The group could list 30-35 percent, La Stampa said.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Non-binding manifestations of interest for the group’s German unit Telegate have arrived in recent weeks which could soon become offers, MF said without citing sources. Non-binding manifestations have also arrived for the smaller units TDL Infomedia and CIPI, it said.

SAVE

Save, the group that controls Venice airport, is in talks with France’s Lagardere to sell its food and beverage business, MF said, citing Save management in a conference call.

MILAN BOURSE

After-hours trading closed.

