Italy - Factors to watch on August 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

FINMECCANICA

Italy’s AgustaWestland is still negotiating an order with the Russian government for its AW139 helicopters, a spokesman said after speculation about the order falling through hit the shares of parent company Finmeccanica on Tuesday.

PRELIOS, PIRELLI, INTESA SANPAOLO , UNICREDIT

The real estate management company said on Tuesday that creditors including tyremaker Pirelli and banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit would take up all 69.6 million euros worth of shares left unsubscribed in a capital increase.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO

The Tuscan lender said on Tuesday it had completed a 100 million euro capital increase by privately placing 1.433.678 shares that had been left unsubscribed.

PRYSMIAN

Berenberg raised its target price for the cables group to 17.50 euros from 17 euros, and kept rating at hold.

*CARIGE

The bank’s leading shareholder is likely to pick an internal candidate to replace outgoing president Giovanni Berneschi when shareholders meet to appoint a new board on Sept. 30, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Il Sole-24 Ore reported that a group of local investor led by motorways baron Beniamino Gavio could take a stake in the bank, adding that no formale talks have been launched.

