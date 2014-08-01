Italy - Factors to watch on August 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases July PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases July car sales (1600 GMT).

July state sector borrowing requirement data.

DEBT

A former IMF official appointed to lead Italy’s drive to cut public spending warned that the government risks missing its objectives, threatening debt-reduction plans.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FIAT

Holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

Fiat shareholders are expected to approve the Italian carmaker’s merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler on Friday, a union aimed at boosting the world’s seventh-largest auto group’s appeal with foreign investors and paving the way for a U.S. share listing.

Italian car sales data is scheduled on Friday at 1600 GMT

UNICREDIT

French bank BNP Paribas consolidated its position in the German online investment brokerage sector on Thursday with a 354 million euro ($474 million) deal to take over web-based DAB Bank AG from UniCredit.

HypoVereinsbank, the German arm of Italy’s UniCredit, said on Thursday that an internal probe concluded that the bank had conducted “cum-ex” transactions, also known as dividend stripping, that had helped clients avoid taxes.

ENI

State-run Petroleos de Venezuela delivered in June to Eni a 240,000 barrel jet fuel cargo that had been tendered in May on the open market, according to an internal PDVSA document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi on Thursday said the Italian major intends to sell off a stake in engineering subsidiary Saipem in the future but does not want to break up the business.

Eni could sell a 15-20 percent stake in its giant Rovuma gas field in Mozambique, but only after first taking a final investment decision due later this year.

Eni confirmed a previous target for an average annual growth rate of 3 percent in oil and gas production in the period 2014-2017.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The group’s Braqziian unit TIM Participaçoes SA, Brazil’s No.2 wireless phone company, posted a 5.2 percent drop in second-quarter profit from a year ago as a weak economy and World Cup holidays hurt sales.

Telecom Argentina’s chief executive, Stefano De Angelis, has resigned from his role and will take up a new managerial position at Telecom Italia, a bourse statement said on Thursday.

Argentina’s debt default could delay the closing of the sale of Telecom Argentina, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

PRYSMIAN

Prysmian Group estimated problems with the installation of cables between Scotland and England would cost it 167 million euros ($224 million), leading it to lower its full-year forecast of adjusted core earnings on Thursday.

GTECH

Italian gaming group GTECH on Thursday confirmed its full-year guidance and said core earnings edged slightly lower in the second quarter due to a strong comparison period last year that was boosted by a significant order from Canada.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence group Finmeccanica reaffirmed its full-year forecast on Thursday even though defence budget cuts, especially in the United States, pushed first-half core earnings 18 percent lower.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit inched higher after lower sales of agricultural machinery were offset by higher deliveries from its propulsion and transmission systems unit.

BREMBO

The Italian brakes maker revised its revenue growth and EBITDA margin forecast for the full year after strong first-quarter figures and a solid second quarter, Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi said on Thursday.

SAFILO

Italian eyewear maker Safilo Group posted on Thursday a 23 percent rise in adjusted net profit in the second quarter as sales grew faster in Europe and weather in North America improved after a harsh winter.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup cut its first-half net loss to 70 million euros as it continued to trim costs in the face of shrinking sales.

GEOX

Italian shoemaker Geox confirmed its forecast of breaking even at the operating level this year after sales rose in the first half including in its weak home market, which accounts for a third of its revenue.

ALITALIA

Italy’s post office operator said on Thursday it would inject 70 million euros ($94 million) into Alitalia, as the debt-laden airline scrambles to secure a life-saving tie-up with Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways.

Board meetings on H1 results: ATLANTIA, BANCA CARIGE, BANCA FINNAT, BUZZI UNICEM, CAIRO COMMUNICATION, CARRARO (1330 GMT), CENTRALE LATTE TORINO, CICCOLELLA, DIASORIN , EXPRIVIA, FINECOBANK, GEFRAN (0800 GMT), INTESA SANPAOLO, PININFARINA , RENO DE MEDICI, ROSSS, WORLD DUTY FREE followed by conference call.

