Italy - Factors to watch on August 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi outlined measures on Friday aimed at bolstering public works investments and ruled out an extra budget squeeze despite a gloomier economic outlook.

Italy will keep its budget deficit below 3 percent of domestic output this year and the next, Renzi reiterated in an interview with la Repubblica on Monday.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 5.02 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 113,777 vehicles, Italy’s transport ministry said on Friday.

Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp posted stronger-than-expected growth in U.S. auto sales in July but most manufacturers on Friday reported gains below expectations as several months of strong demand pushed optimism too high.

Fiat, which owns Turin daily La Stampa, said on Saturday it had reached an accord with the publisher of Genoa daily Il Secolo XIX to merge their publishing activities. Fiat will own 77 percent of the new Italiana Editrice company. The two papers will continue to be distributed separately.

INTESA SANPAOLO

CEO Carlo Messina said once the merger of its private banking businesses Fideuram and Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking was complete the group could consider a listing if opportunities for growth abroad emerged.

In an interview in Saturday’s Il Sole 24 Ore Messina also said the bank would start to look for a partner for its asset management group Eurizon in the second half. At the group level he ruled out mergers in Italy and said cross-border deals would create few synergies. He reiterated the bank would have no problems with the ECB stress tests.

FINMECCANICA

The two companies interested in the group’s rail transport units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS are Canada’s Bombardier and Hitachi, newspapers said on Saturday. On Friday CEO Mauro Moretti said there had to date been two offers for the business.

ENI

A package which will now be put up for public review before being proposed as legislation foresees tax incentives for extracting oil and natural gas in Italy which Renzi said could help to attract private and international investments in oil and gas of 17 billion euros over the next 20 years.

European sanctions imposed on Moscow in the Ukraine crisis will have no impact on the planned South Stream gas pipeline to bring Russian gas to Europe, the head of Austrian energy group OMV told Profil magazine.

TELECOM ITALIA

Spain’s Telefonica, the telecoms group’s main shareholder, has contacted banks to make an offer for Vivendi’s fixed-line Brazilian unit GVT to ensure it does not end up in the hands of the Italian telecoms incumbent, La Repubblica said on Saturday.

The telecoms group has renegotiated revolving credit lines which will lead to annual savings of 30 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi told the Financial Times on Monday that the group remains strongly committed to Brazil though “anything is possible” and all telecoms company are looking at options “in a very creative way.” He denied the Italian government would have either the right or the desire to intervene in any possible sale of Brazilian assets.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank posted a first-half net loss of 45.5 million euros on Friday due to writedowns on its insurance units, higher taxes and costs to close down branches as part of its restructuring plan.

Conference call on H1 results at 0800 GMT on Monday.

BUZZI UNICEM

Italian cement maker Buzzi UniCem expects an “improvement” in recurring EBITDA this year to just above 400 million euros, it said on Friday, despite sales being hit by the Ukranian crisis.

PIRELLI

Marco Tronchetti Provera, head of tyre maker Pirelli, is once again 100 percent owner of MTP SpA, one of the vehicles involved in the long chain of command that controls Pirelli, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

PININFARINA

Italian car design company Pininfarina posted a smaller operating loss in the first half helped by improving automotive operations in Italy, rising profitability in China and the good performance of its industrial design business.

INDESIT

Whirlpool Corp said on Friday an Italian court in Ancona had approved Whirlpool Corporation’s Indesit share purchase

COBRA

Investors have tendered shares representing 97.3 percent of the Italian car electronics maker’s capital in a buyout offer launched by Britain’s Vodafone, Cobra said on Saturday.

* TERNI ENERGIA

The renewable energy and waste management group said on Monday it had agreed to buy energy trader Free Energy in an all-paper transaction that will hand shareholders in Free Energy 15 percent of Terni Energia, via a reserved capital increase, in exchange for all of their shares in Free Energy.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Infrastructure investment fund F2i is open to alliances in the wind power sector, its CEO Vito Gamberale told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. F2i has agreed to invest 319 million euros to get 70 percent of a renewable joint venture with Edison.

POST OFFICE IPO

The entry of the Poste Italiane into the capital of Italian flagship carrier Alitalia could boost plans to list the Italian post office, Infrastructure and Transport minister Maurizio Lupi said in Sunday’s Corriere della Sera.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: ACSM-AGAM, ASTALDI , BANCA IFIS followed by news conference presentation (1100 GMT), BIESSE, COBRA, DADA , ERGYCAPITAL, MARR.

