Italy - Factors to watch on August 5

ECONOMY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Chamber of Deputies on spending review.

Markit/ADACI releases July service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

PIAGGIO

Rating agency Moody’s on Monday changed its outlook to negative from stable.

UNICREDIT

Board meets on H1 results, followed by conference call with analysts and press conference.

The bank has received four offers for its UCCMB debt collection unit and will now enter exclusive talks with one or two bidders with a view to closing the deal in the autumn, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing financial sources. A 4.4 billion euro non-performing loan pool that UniCredit plans to sell together with a stake in UCCMB has been valued on average 600 million euros, the paper said citing rumours. UCCMB’s servicing platform around 300 million euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

Spain’s Telefonica said on Tuesday it had presented a 6.7 billion euro offer for Vivendi’s Brazilian unit GVT. Under the deal Telefonica would be prepared to offer Vivendi the chance to acquire an 8.3 percent stake in Telecom Italia.

In response, Vivendi said none of its subsidiaries were up for sale but its supervisory board would nonetheless consider the Telefonica offer at its next meeting.

Board meets on H1 results. Press release on Aug. 6.

FINMECCANICA

New CEO Mauro Moretti plans to merge all defence and aerospace units into Finmeccanica, turning them into divisions to cut costs and strengthen control over their operations, la Repubblica reported citing a document presented to the board last week. Moretti has also banned external consultants, centralised functions such as legal affairs or auditing, set a limit of maximum three members for the boards of group units.

TELECOM ITALIA, PRYSMIAN

People’s Bank of China has taken stakes of just over 2 percent in the Italian phone group and the cable maker, a filing by market regulator Consob showed on Monday.

BANCA ETRURIA

The Bank of Italy has reiterated in a recent meeting with senior management of the small Tuscan bank that it must continue to seek a merger with a bigger peer. The fresh recommendation comes after the board of Banca Etruria failed to give a positive assessment of a bid by Banca Popolare di Vicenza, prompting the suitor to drop its offer.

* ALITALIA

Etihad Airways CEO James Hogan is expected to arrive in Rome on Tuesday to meet with the Italian airline’s shareholders, Il Messaggero reported without citing sources.

The board of the following companies meets on H1 results: PIRELLI, CAMPARI, SALINI IMPREGILO , SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

