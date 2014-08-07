Italy - Factors to watch on August 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

There is no budgetary adjustment on the horizon after Wednesday’s negative Q2 GDP data, Italy’s prime minister Matteo Renzi reiterated in an interview in Il Messaggero. He said there is no economic problem since savings on debt interest payments offset the repercussion of slower growth. The premier said it was not the moment to sell state assets at cheap prices, adding privatisations should start with publicly-owned local utilities.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases July data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on August 12.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler chief Sergio Marchionne on Wednesday blamed overblown press reports and a “lack of understanding” of the merger with Chrysler for a share sell-off that threatens to prevent the tie-up’s completion.

Chrysler Group Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday the company has not resumed talks with Canadian officials about financial support to help upgrade a minivan plant in Windsor, but would entertain any proposal offered.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Talks are under way to bring most of the Intesa non-performing loans held by Italfondiario - a company owned by Fortress in which Intesa has a 12 percent stake - under the direct management of the lender, MF said.

* ENI

The company is close to signing an agreement for oil and gas development in Ghana, MF said, citing the Ghana president.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank reports Q2 results on Thursday.

UNIPOL

Italian insurer UnipolSai said on Wednesday its net profit in the first half rose 4.5 percent on a proforma basis to take account of a merger with a peer, lifted by a strong performance in life insurance.

ERG

Italian energy group ERG ERG.MI confirmed its full-year targets on Thursday after reporting a 10 percent rise in core earnings in the second quarter, lifted by growth in its wind power business and its exit from the refining business.

MONCLER

Group posted a 19 percent rise in first-half revenues to 218.3 million euros as the Italian luxury outerwear maker continues to expand its own retail network, meeting healthy demand in Asia and the United States.

MOLESKINE

Italian notebook maker Moleskine said on Wednesday its net sales in the first half of the year grew 4.6 percent at current exchange rates, boosted by a strong performance on European markets.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Board meetings on H1 results: ACOTEL, ACQUE POTABILI, AMBIENTHESIS (1230 GMT), BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA followed by conference call (1630 GMT), BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA, BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA, CREDITO EMILIANO, CREDITO VALTELLINESE followed by conference call (1230 GMT), EMAK, FALCK RENEWABLES, IGD-IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE, NICE followed by conference call, TOD‘S followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

