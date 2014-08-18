Italy - Factors to watch on August 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian telecoms group is preparing to offer up to 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) to outbid Spain’s Telefonica in the race to acquire Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT, according to a Bloomberg report on Sunday.

Corriere della Sera daily on Sunday said Vivendi chief Vincent Bollore would be “very interested” in taking a stake in Telecom Italia, through a “Telco 2” holding with Italian shareholders but without Spanish group Telefonica. As part of the deal, Vivendi would get a 20 percent stake in Telecom Italia, several Italian newspapers said on Sunday citing Brazilian media.

La Repubblica daily said on Saturday that Brazilian antitrust regulators may set conditions for Telefonica’s bid for GVT.

La Stampa daily said on Saturday Telecom Italia’s board could meet on Aug. 25 to discuss the offer for GVT.

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday Telecom Italia would cut its stake in Telecom Brasil to 50 percent fron 67 percent as part of a deal with Vivendi. * La Stampa wrote on Monday that Telecom Italia’s and Tim Brasil’s boards could meet on Aug.25 to discuss the offer for GVT.

FINMECCANICA

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier BBDb.TO and Japanese industrial giant Hitachi 6501.T are the two frontrunners to buy Finmeccanica’s rail subsidiaries, several sources close to the auction process said.

